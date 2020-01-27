|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 27.01.2020
Willdan Selected for Fourth Consecutive Time to Implement Con Edison Small-Medium Business Direct Install Program
Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (Con Edison) has selected it for a fourth consecutive time to deliver a direct install program focused on commercial customers. This three-year contract is structured to eliminate subcontractor and incentive pass-throughs that were present in prior programs. It is expected to provide $32 million in net revenue to Willdan over the next three years, similar to prior program net revenue after pass-throughs were removed. The program is designed to deliver a more comprehensive range of upgrades – including HVAC, refrigeration, smart controls, and natural gas-efficient measures.
“Our direct install program for small and medium-sized businesses makes it economical and easy for these customers to upgrade their equipment and get the benefit of energy savings,” said Gregory Elcock, Con Edison’s director of Energy Efficiency Programs. “Willdan’s expertise and demonstrated ability to achieve goals make the company invaluable to our customers and to us, as we seek to help the state meet its environmental goals and create a clean energy future.”
“We are pleased to build on our eleven-year relationship with Con Edison,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “We will continue to coordinate with Con Edison to introduce new strategies – such as re-engaging customers to implement deeper measures, creating partnerships between local contractors in different trades to construct these solutions, and using advanced analytics to benchmark energy usage.”
Willdan first launched this program in 2009 as the Small Business Direct Install Program. Since then, it has continued to bring new delivery methods, local & MWBE contractors, and customers to this program with each renewal. Willdan also delivers the Multifamily Energy Efficiency Program and supports the Non-Wires Alternative territories in Brooklyn/Queens, Water St., and Newtown for Con Edison. All three programs have met energy savings goals each year. Con Edison recently granted Willdan a one-year extension to continue implementing the Multifamily Energy Efficiency Program. The extension includes a new Non-Pipeline Solutions initiative aimed at reducing peak demand load in Westchester County.
