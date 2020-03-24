|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 24.03.2020
Williams Announces Investor Conference Call to be Held March 25
Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to address recent financial market and commodity price volatility and highlight the key factors that will enable Williams to distinguish itself through this market cycle.
“As businesses continue to navigate through uncertainty, energy sector investors have been hit particularly hard. That’s why, at this time, we feel it is important to clearly tell the Williams’ story to our investor audience,” said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong. “Williams’ natural gas-focused strategy, critical infrastructure footprint, continued free cash flow model, strong dividend coverage and predictable fee-based revenue stream position the company for long-term success and differentiation.”
The conference call and webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). A limited number of phone lines will be available at (866) 497-6309. International callers should dial (825) 312-2349. The conference ID is 1323159.
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Williams’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.
