12:45 | 29.01.2020

Williams Announces Participation in The Environmental Partnership

Continuing its focus on responsible stewardship, Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that it has joined The Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of companies responsible for meeting the nation’s growing demand for low cost energy that have committed to improving environmental performance and accelerating emissions reductions. “Natural gas is a critical part of our nation’s clean energy future and provides immediate, practical solutions to reducing emissions,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams’ president and chief executive officer. “As an industry leader that handles 30% of the natural gas in the United States, Williams knows that the industry is capable of being part of the solution, as actions supported by The Environmental Partnership demonstrate. These efforts align with our own commitment to contribute to a safe and sustainable future.” Williams continues to make strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations. Since 2012, reported methane emissions from Williams’ gas processing plants and transmission compressor stations have been reduced by more than 53%, even while increasing throughput at these facilities by 21%. In addition, Williams has sponsored and participated in five Colorado State University/Department of Energy methane emissions studies. Williams also supports Colorado State University’s Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center and funds methane reduction projects at Pipeline Research Council International. As one of the nation’s largest gatherers, processors and transporters of natural gas, Williams plays a critical role in bringing this clean and affordable resource to electric generation, industry and homes, resulting in cleaner air. The Company continues to emphasize the important role natural gas plays in addressing environmental concerns regarding air quality and climate change, particularly when it comes to displacing or providing alternatives to more polluting fuels. Natural gas is a flexible, lower-emission fuel compared to other hydrocarbons such as coal or heating oil. And, because the U.S. has an abundant supply of natural gas, using this local, cleaner resource has significantly reduced U.S. emissions. The Environmental Partnership, sponsored by API, consists of U.S. natural gas and oil production, processing, and transmission companies operating in every major oil and gas basin across the country. The organization provides a forum for participants to share information and analyze best practices and technological breakthroughs in order to responsibly develop essential natural gas and oil resources.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

