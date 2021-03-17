21:15 | 17.03.2021

Williams CEO to Participate at 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23. While sessions for this conference will not be available via webcast, presentation slides will be accessible beginning on March 23 at https://investor.williams.com.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005664/en/