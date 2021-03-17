|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:15 | 17.03.2021
Williams CEO to Participate at 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference
Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23.
While sessions for this conference will not be available via webcast, presentation slides will be accessible beginning on March 23 at https://investor.williams.com.
