ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 02.09.2020
Williams CEO to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 9.

The fireside chat will begin at approximately 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time (8:05 a.m. Central Time), and a link to the live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com. A copy of the presentation used during the investor meetings will also be posted on the company’s website the morning of September 9.
About Williams
Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005904/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:22 Uhr | 02.09.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:18 Uhr | 02.09.2020
Trump droht Aufrührern mit hartem ...

22:17 Uhr | 02.09.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Immer ...

22:06 Uhr | 02.09.2020
Biden: Will positiven Einfluss bei ...

21:42 Uhr | 02.09.2020
Moderatoren für TV-Debatten ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer