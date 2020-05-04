|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 04.05.2020
Williams Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended Mar. 31, 2020.
EPS of $0.26 per diluted share, excluding primarily non-cash impairment charges
10% increase in DCF to $861 million
4% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $1.26 billion
2% increase in cash flow from operations to $787 million
1.78x dividend coverage ratio up from 1Q 19
Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA reduced by 0.41x to 4.36x since 1Q 19
45% reduction in capital investments; down $233 million vs. 1Q 19
Stable and reliable customer base of utilities, power plants, LNG facilities and industrials plants supports firm-committed capacity on demand-pull regulated pipelines
Diversified gas gathering business linked directly to wellheads in premier dry gas basins provides advantaged position over crude basins
“First quarter results were in line with our expectations as strong fee-revenue and cost savings more than offset much lower commodity margins. We are pleased with the resilient cash flow our business produces, including continued growth from our Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment as well as the Northeast G&P segment – even with the onset of the historic disruption in energy markets due to geopolitical factors and the wide-spread economic impacts of COVID-19. As a critical natural gas infrastructure provider, I am proud of the efforts of our frontline employees who have worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure we continue to safely and reliably meet the clean energy needs of communities across the country.
“Now more than ever, our focus on connecting the best natural gas supplies to the best markets is proving to be the right strategy. The scale of our natural gas-focused operations provides us the opportunity to identify efficiencies and reduce costs, something we actively addressed in 2019 and continue to explore this year. A healthy 42% of our EBITDA is driven by the firm reserved capacity payments on our fully contracted natural gas transmission pipelines that serve electric power generation, industrial and residential sectors. Our gas gathering and processing operations in advantaged gas-directed supply areas stand to benefit as associated gas basins are impacted by falling oil prices. Despite the fact that we could see some near-term shut-in risks in oil-directed areas, our business remains stable, and we continue to execute on our portfolio of transmission growth projects.”
Armstrong added, “Demand for natural gas remains firm, and we are extremely well-positioned to deliver this clean, affordable and reliable energy source to communities across the United States at a time when the dependability of the nation’s energy infrastructure is of critical importance. Natural gas is an economically and environmentally superior energy source with dramatically less exposure to geopolitical factors. Not surprisingly, Williams is standing tall amid the downward pressure in the oil market and demonstrating during these volatile times the stability of our natural gas-focused business strategy.”
2019
)
$194
)
$0.16
$775
$1,216
$273
$0.22
$780
x
1.70
x
4.77x
Capital Investments (3)
$284
$517
First quarter 2020 also reflects the benefits of $34 million of increased service revenues primarily due to expansion projects and the rate case settlement at Transco and higher gathering, processing and liquids handling volumes in Northeast G&P, $18 million lower operating and administrative costs primarily due to cost-savings initiatives implemented in late 2019, $20 million of higher equity earnings (excluding the effect of the previously mentioned impairment of goodwill at an equity investee), and $15 million of favorable changes in the amortization of regulatory assets and liabilities were partially offset by $19 million lower commodity margins primarily due to lower NGL prices.
The provision for income taxes changed favorably by $273 million primarily due to lower pre-tax income.
Adjusted income for the quarter also improved, driven by the higher Adjusted EBITDA and higher equity earnings, partially offset by a higher provision for income taxes.
First-quarter 2020 DCF is higher, reflecting the increased Adjusted EBITDA and lower maintenance capital.
$662
$636
$26
$669
$636
$33
Northeast G&P
369
299
70
370
302
68
West
215
256
(41
)
216
270
(54
)
Other
7
(4
)
11
7
8
(1
)
Totals
$1,253
$1,187
$66
$1,262
$1,216
$46
The period also benefited from favorable changes in the amortization of regulatory assets and liabilities driven by the settlement terms of Transco’s general rate case and lower operating and administrative costs.
On March 24, 2020, the FERC issued an order approving Transco’s uncontested rate case settlement., which will become effective on June 1, 2020.
The period also reflects higher proportional Modified and Adjusted EBITDA driven by the Marcellus South system and Blue Racer Midstream.
Gross gathering volumes, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 4% over the same period in 2019.
Lower operating and administrative costs, partially off-set the unfavorable changes described above. The change in Modified EBITDA also benefited from the absence of a 2019 impairment charge of $12 million, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Service revenues
$
1,474
$
1,440
Service revenues – commodity consideration
28
64
Product sales
411
550
Total revenues
1,913
2,054
Costs and expenses:
Product costs
396
525
Processing commodity expenses
13
40
Operating and maintenance expenses
337
340
Depreciation and amortization expenses
429
416
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
113
128
Impairment of goodwill
187
—
Other (income) expense – net
7
44
Total costs and expenses
1,482
1,493
Operating income (loss)
431
561
Equity earnings (losses)
22
80
Impairment of equity-method investments
(938
)
(74
)
Other investing income (loss) – net
3
1
Interest incurred
(301
)
(306
)
Interest capitalized
5
10
Other income (expense) – net
4
11
Income (loss) before income taxes
(774
)
283
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(204
)
69
Net income (loss)
(570
)
214
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(53
)
19
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc.
(517
)
195
Preferred stock dividends
1
1
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(518
)
$
194
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss)
$
(.43
)
$
.16
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,213,019
1,211,489
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss)
$
(.43
)
$
.16
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,213,019
1,213,592
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
400
$
289
Trade accounts and other receivables
940
1,002
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10
)
(6
)
Trade accounts and other receivables – net
930
996
Inventories
105
125
Other current assets and deferred charges
130
170
Total current assets
1,565
1,580
Investments
5,179
6,235
Property, plant, and equipment
41,772
41,510
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(12,631
)
(12,310
)
Property, plant, and equipment – net
29,141
29,200
Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization
7,688
7,959
Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other
1,056
1,066
Total assets
$
44,629
$
46,040
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
359
$
552
Accrued liabilities
1,129
1,276
Long-term debt due within one year
628
2,140
Total current liabilities
2,116
3,968
Long-term debt
21,848
20,148
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,602
1,782
Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other
3,804
3,778
Contingent liabilities
Equity:
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
35
35
Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,248 million shares issued at March 31, 2020 and 1,247 million shares issued at December 31, 2019)
1,248
1,247
Capital in excess of par value
24,330
24,323
Retained deficit
(12,013
)
(11,002
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(205
)
(199
)
Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock)
(1,041
)
(1,041
)
Total stockholders’ equity
12,354
13,363
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
2,905
3,001
Total equity
15,259
16,364
Total liabilities and equity
$
44,629
$
46,040
Net income (loss)
$
(570
)
$
214
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
429
416
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(177
)
75
Equity (earnings) losses
(22
)
(80
)
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
169
172
Impairment of goodwill
187
—
Impairment of equity-method investments
938
74
Amortization of stock-based awards
9
14
Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
67
97
Inventories
19
1
Other current assets and deferred charges
20
(6
)
Accounts payable
(155
)
(39
)
Accrued liabilities
(150
)
(142
)
Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities
23
(21
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
787
775
Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper – net
—
1,014
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,702
708
Payments of long-term debt
(1,518
)
(864
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
6
6
Common dividends paid
(485
)
(460
)
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(44
)
(41
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
2
4
Other – net
(10
)
(9
)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(347
)
358
Property, plant, and equipment:
Capital expenditures (1)
(306
)
(422
)
Dispositions – net
(3
)
(4
)
Contributions in aid of construction
14
10
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(727
)
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
(30
)
(99
)
Other – net
(4
)
(16
)
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(329
)
(1,258
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
111
(125
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
289
168
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
400
$
43
_____________
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
(254
)
$
(418
)
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(52
)
(4
)
Capital expenditures
$
(306
)
$
(422
)
(UNAUDITED)
2019(1)
2020
Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (2)
$
658
$
650
$
682
$
690
$
2,680
$
692
Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues
128
121
117
113
479
99
Other fee revenues (2)
3
5
3
4
15
4
Commodity margins
8
7
6
4
25
3
Operating and administrative costs (2)
(197
)
(230
)
(209
)
(242
)
(878
)
(184
)
Other segment income (expenses) – net
(6
)
(7
)
22
22
31
4
Impairment of certain assets (3)
—
—
—
(354
)
(354
)
—
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
42
44
44
47
177
44
Adjustments
—
38
15
359
412
7
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
13.2
12.2
13.2
13.3
13.0
13.8
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
17.1
17.0
17.3
17.5
17.2
17.7
Northwest Pipeline LLC
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
2.7
2.0
1.9
2.7
2.3
2.6
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
3.1
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
Gulfstream – Non-consolidated
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
1.1
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.2
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Consolidated (4)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.25
0.25
0.22
0.29
0.25
0.30
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.53
0.55
0.50
0.58
0.54
0.58
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
36
33
27
31
32
32
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
7
9
5
6
7
5
Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d)
146
136
128
135
136
138
Non-consolidated (5)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.35
0.38
0.36
0.35
0.36
0.35
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.35
0.39
0.36
0.35
0.36
0.35
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
24
27
24
26
25
24
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
7
8
6
5
6
5
(1) Recast due to the change in segments in the first quarter of 2020.
(2) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges.
(3) Our partners’ $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project is reflected outside of Modified EBITDA within Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(4) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues
$
239
$
291
$
310
$
331
$
1,171
$
312
Other fee revenues (1)
23
21
23
24
91
25
Commodity margins
2
—
1
(1
)
2
1
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(83
)
(112
)
(100
)
(98
)
(393
)
(87
)
Other segment income (expenses) – net
(4
)
—
3
—
(1
)
(2
)
Impairment of certain assets
—
—
—
(10
)
(10
)
—
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
122
103
108
121
454
120
Adjustments
3
16
(2
)
10
27
1
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
4.05
4.16
4.33
4.41
4.24
4.27
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.63
1.04
1.16
1.33
1.04
1.24
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
44
58
92
106
76
92
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
4
3
3
2
3
2
Non-consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
4.27
4.08
4.35
4.47
4.29
4.40
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. The Northeast JV includes 100% of volumes handled by UEOM from the date of consolidation on March 18, 2019, but does not include volumes prior to that date as we did not operate UEOM.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Volumes handled by Blue Racer Midstream (gathering and processing), which we do not operate, are not included.
(UNAUDITED)
2019 (1)
2020
Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues
$
344
$
355
$
307
$
302
$
1,308
$
299
Other fee revenues (2)
7
6
6
4
23
6
Commodity margins
19
18
24
33
94
2
Operating and administrative costs (2)
(125
)
(135
)
(116
)
(114
)
(490
)
(115
)
Other segment income (expenses) – net
(3
)
4
(5
)
6
2
(5
)
Impairment of certain assets
(12
)
(64
)
—
(24
)
(100
)
—
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
26
28
29
32
115
28
Adjustments
14
75
(1
)
24
112
1
Consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
3.42
3.53
3.61
3.51
3.52
3.43
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
1.41
1.52
1.56
1.44
1.48
1.26
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
62
59
48
46
54
35
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
27
28
17
17
22
12
Non-consolidated (4)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.17
0.15
0.21
0.27
0.20
0.20
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.17
0.14
0.21
0.26
0.20
0.20
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
7
1
18
22
12
17
269
250
238
253
227
(1) Recast due to the change in segments in the first quarter of 2020.
(2) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(3) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Jackalope Gas Gathering System (sold in April 2019) and Rocky Mountain Midstream.
(5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.
(UNAUDITED)
2019(1)
2020
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
204
$
255
$
543
$
252
$
1,254
$
185
Northeast G&P
152
177
131
74
534
46
West
58
59
107
76
300
72
Other
8
6
5
2
21
3
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
—
$
12
$
3
$
1
$
16
$
1
Northeast G&P
47
61
34
63
205
27
West
52
70
82
28
232
2
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
204
$
267
$
546
$
253
$
1,270
$
186
Northeast G&P
199
238
165
137
739
73
West
110
129
189
104
532
74
Other
8
6
5
2
21
3
Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
418
$
559
$
730
$
316
$
2,023
$
254
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
727
—
1
—
728
—
Purchases of investments
99
143
119
92
453
30
$
418
$
559
$
730
$
316
$
2,023
$
254
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4
(62
)
56
88
86
52
Capital expenditures
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
$
4
$
28
$
—
$
4
$
36
$
2
Contributions in aid of construction
$
10
$
8
$
7
$
27
$
52
$
14
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested
$
(2
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(2
)
$
—
Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary
$
—
$
1,330
$
—
$
4
$
1,334
$
—
Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments
$
—
$
485
$
—
$
—
$
485
$
—
(1) Recast due to the change in segments in the first quarter of 2020.
Our segment performance measure, Modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.
Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures, cash portion of net interest expense, income attributable to or dividends/ distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and cash income taxes, and certain other adjustments that management believes affects the comparability of results. Adjustments for maintenance capital expenditures and cash portion of interest expense include our proportionate share of these items of our equity-method investments. We also calculate the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total cash dividends paid (dividend coverage ratio). This measure reflects Williams’ distributable cash flow relative to its actual cash dividends paid.
This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.
Neither Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor distributable cash flow are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.
(UNAUDITED)
2019(1)
2020
194
$
310
$
220
$
138
$
862
$
(518
)
.16
$
.26
$
.18
$
.11
$
.71
$
(.43
)
Constitution Pipeline project development costs
$
—
$
1
$
1
$
1
$
3
$
—
Impairment of certain assets (3)
—
—
—
354
354
—
Pension plan settlement charge
—
—
—
—
—
4
Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case
—
—
—
—
—
2
Reversal of expenditures capitalized in prior years
—
15
—
1
16
—
Severance and related costs
—
22
14
3
39
1
38
15
359
412
7
Expenses associated with new venture
3
6
1
—
10
—
Pension plan settlement charge
—
—
—
—
—
1
Impairment of certain assets
—
—
—
10
10
—
Severance and related costs
—
10
(3
)
—
7
—
16
(2
)
10
27
1
Impairment of certain assets
12
64
—
24
100
—
Pension plan settlement charge
—
—
—
—
—
1
Adjustment of gain on sale of Four Corners assets
2
—
—
—
2
—
Severance and related costs
—
11
(1
)
—
10
—
75
(1
)
24
112
1
Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case
12
—
—
—
12
—
Accrual for loss contingencies associated with former operations
—
—
9
(5
)
4
—
Severance and related costs
—
—
—
1
1
—
—
9
(4
)
17
—
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA
29
129
21
389
568
9
Adjustments below Modified EBITDA
(2
)
114
—
186
938
—
—
—
—
187
—
—
—
—
78
—
—
—
2
—
—
—
27
27
—
(122
)
—
—
(122
)
—
(1
)
—
(210
)
(211
)
(65
)
76
(125
)
114
(183
)
(118
)
1,138
4
135
206
450
1,147
Less tax effect for above items
(26
)
(1
)
(34
)
(51
)
(112
)
(316
)
273
$
313
$
321
$
293
$
1,200
$
313
.22
$
.26
$
.26
$
.24
$
.99
$
.26
1,214,065
1,214,165
1,214,212
1,214,011
1,214,348
(1) Recast due to the change in segments in the first quarter of 2020.
(2) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.
(3) Our partners’ $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project and $65 million share of the first-quarter 2020 impairment of goodwill are reflected below in Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
214
$
324
$
242
$
(66
)
$
714
$
(570
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
69
98
77
91
335
(204
)
Interest expense
296
296
296
298
1,186
296
Equity (earnings) losses
(80
)
(87
)
(93
)
(115
)
(375
)
(22
)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
—
187
Impairment of equity-method investments
74
(2
)
114
—
186
938
Other investing (income) loss – net
(1
)
(124
)
(7
)
25
(107
)
(3
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
190
175
181
200
746
192
Depreciation and amortization expenses
416
424
435
439
1,714
429
Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations
9
8
8
8
33
10
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
15
15
—
1,112
1,253
895
4,447
1,253
EBITDA adjustments
29
129
21
389
568
9
Adjusted EBITDA
1,216
1,241
1,274
1,284
5,015
1,262
Maintenance capital expenditures (1)
(93
)
(130
)
(128
)
(113
)
(464
)
(52
)
Preferred dividends
(1
)
—
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
(1
)
Net interest expense – cash portion (2)
(304
)
(302
)
(301
)
(306
)
(1,213
)
(304
)
Cash taxes
3
85
(2
)
—
86
—
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(41
)
(27
)
(20
)
(36
)
(124
)
(44
)
Distributable cash flow
$
780
$
867
$
822
$
828
$
3,297
$
861
Common dividends paid
$
460
$
461
$
461
$
460
$
1,842
$
485
Distributable cash flow divided by Common dividends paid
1.70
1.88
1.78
1.80
1.79
1.78
Net income (loss) divided by Common dividends paid
0.47
0.70
0.52
(0.14
)
0.39
(1.18
)
(1) Includes proportionate share of maintenance capital expenditures of equity-method investments.
(2) Includes proportionate share of interest expense of equity-method investments.
(UNAUDITED)
2019(1)
2020
214
$
324
$
242
$
(66
)
$
714
$
(570
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
69
98
77
91
335
(204
)
Interest expense
296
296
296
298
1,186
296
Equity (earnings) losses
(80
)
(87
)
(93
)
(115
)
(375
)
(22
)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
—
187
Impairment of equity-method investments
74
(2
)
114
—
186
938
Other investing (income) loss – net
(1
)
(124
)
(7
)
25
(107
)
(3
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
190
175
181
200
746
192
Depreciation and amortization expenses
416
424
435
439
1,714
429
Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations
9
8
8
8
33
10
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
15
15
—
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
636
$
590
$
665
$
284
$
2,175
$
662
Northeast G&P
299
303
345
367
1,314
369
West
256
212
245
239
952
215
Other
(4
)
7
(2
)
5
6
7
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
—
$
38
$
15
$
359
$
412
$
7
Northeast G&P
3
16
(2
)
10
27
1
West
14
75
(1
)
24
112
1
Other
12
—
9
(4
)
17
—
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
636
$
628
$
680
$
643
$
2,587
$
669
Northeast G&P
302
319
343
377
1,341
370
West
270
287
244
263
1,064
216
Other
8
7
7
1
23
7
(1) Recast due to change in segments in the first quarter of 2020.
(2) Adjustments by segment are detailed in the “Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Adjusted Income,” which is also included in these materials.
2020 Guidance
Mid
High
304
$
454
$
604
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
134
Interest expense
1,180
Equity (earnings) losses
(450
)
Share of impairment of goodwill at equity-method investment
78
Impairment of equity-method investments
938
Impairment of goodwill
187
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
820
Depreciation and amortization expenses and accretion for asset retirement obligations associated with nonregulated operations
1,750
9
Net interest expense – cash portion (2)
(1,215
)
Maintenance capital expenditures (2)
(550
)
(500
)
(450
)
Cash taxes
60
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and other
(195
)
–Distributable cash flow per share (3)
$
2.50
$
2.67
$
2.83
Dividends paid
(1,950
)
Excess cash available after dividends
$
1,100
$
1,300
$
1,500
Dividend per share
$
1.60
(1) See 1Q 2020 “Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to Williams to Adjusted Income” for additional details of adjustments
(2) Includes proportionate share of equity-method investments
(3) Distributable cash flow / diluted weighted-average common shares of 1,218 million
2020 Guidance
Mid
High
Net income (loss)
$
304
$
454
$
604
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests & preferred dividends
(25
)
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders
329
479
629
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA (1)
9
Adjustments below Modified EBITDA (1)
1,203
Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests (1)
(65
)
Total adjustments
1,147
Less tax effect for above items
(316
)
Adjusted income available to common stockholders
$
1,160
$
1,310
$
1,460
Weighted-average shares – diluted (millions)
1,218
(1) See 1Q 2020 “Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to Williams to Adjusted Income” for additional details of adjustments
Future credit ratings of Williams and its affiliates;
Amounts and nature of future capital expenditures;
Expansion and growth of our business and operations;
Expected in-service dates for capital projects;
Financial condition and liquidity;
Business strategy;
Cash flow from operations or results of operations;
Seasonality of certain business components;
Natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil prices, supply, and demand;
Demand for our services;
The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, uncertainties, and risks that could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this report. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
Availability of supplies, market demand, and volatility of prices;
Development and rate of adoption of alternative energy sources;
The impact of existing and future laws and regulations, the regulatory environment, environmental liabilities, and litigation, as well as our ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals, and achieve favorable rate proceeding outcomes;
Our exposure to the credit risk of our customers and counterparties;
Our ability to acquire new businesses and assets and successfully integrate those operations and assets into existing businesses as well as successfully expand our facilities, and to consummate asset sales on acceptable terms;
Whether we are able to successfully identify, evaluate, and timely execute our capital projects and investment opportunities;
The strength and financial resources of our competitors and the effects of competition;
The amount of cash distributions from and capital requirements of our investments and joint ventures in which we participate;
Whether we will be able to effectively execute our financing plan;
Increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social, and governance practices;
The physical and financial risks associated with climate change;
The impact of operational and developmental hazards and unforeseen interruptions;
The risks resulting from outbreaks or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19);
Risks associated with weather and natural phenomena, including climate conditions and physical damage to our facilities;
Acts of terrorism, cybersecurity incidents, and related disruptions;
Our costs and funding obligations for defined benefit pension plans and other postretirement benefit plans;
Changes in maintenance and construction costs, as well as our ability to obtain sufficient construction-related inputs, including skilled labor;
Inflation, interest rates, and general economic conditions (including future disruptions and volatility in the global credit markets and the impact of these events on customers and suppliers);
Risks related to financing, including restrictions stemming from debt agreements, future changes in credit ratings as determined by nationally recognized credit rating agencies, and the availability and cost of capital;
The ability of the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to agree to and maintain oil price and production controls and the impact on domestic production;
Changes in the current geopolitical situation;
Whether we are able to pay current and expected levels of dividends;
Additional risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Given the uncertainties and risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, we caution investors not to unduly rely on our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligations to and do not intend to update the above list or announce publicly the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
In addition to causing our actual results to differ, the factors listed above and referred to below may cause our intentions to change from those statements of intention set forth in this report. Such changes in our intentions may also cause our results to differ. We may change our intentions, at any time and without notice, based upon changes in such factors, our assumptions, or otherwise.
Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, we caution that there are important factors, in addition to those listed above, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of those factors, see Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2020, as supplemented by the disclosure in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
