22:30 | 03.08.2020
Williams Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.24 billion for the quarter and $2.502 billion year to date, up slightly for the year
Excluding non-cash deferred revenue step down, 2Q 20 Adjusted EBITDA is up $31 million or 2.5%
Cash flow from operations of $1.143 billion, up 7% over 2Q 19
Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA improved by 0.12x to 4.31x since 2Q 19
Continuing to generate excess cash flow – DCF exceeds dividends and growth capital
Stable and reliable customer base of utilities, power plants, LNG facilities and industrial plants supports firm-committed capacity on demand-pull regulated pipelines
Northeast G&P segment up 23% in Modified EBITDA and 18% in Adjusted EBITDA year-to-date 2020 vs. year-to-date 2019; gathering volumes up 7% over 2Q 19
Diversified gas gathering business linked directly to wellheads in premier basins provides advantaged position
Strong business performance driven by steady natural gas demand
“We’ve built a business that is steady and predictable, and this quarter was a chance to show just how durable this business can be against a number of headwinds. Even with the significant and unexpected disruptions caused by geopolitical oil disputes, the COVID-19 pandemic and a tropical storm, our earnings remained consistent with our projections, largely due to the stability of our natural gas-focused business, our minimal exposure to commodity price volatility, and our proactive cost reductions instituted last year. We are pleased with our business performance to date and are confident in our ability to achieve 2020 guidance expectations and continued free cash flow.
“Williams’ employees continue to do their part to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to America’s cities and communities, ensuring energy stability in these uncertain times. These efforts are frequently overlooked by the general public as we often take for granted the highly reliable and safe energy infrastructure that enables our everyday lives and jobs. I remain extremely proud of our employees for their steadfast efforts to keep our operations running smoothly while also going the extra mile to keep themselves and their coworkers healthy.
“Overall demand for natural gas has proved resilient, and we continue to successfully execute on a number of critical expansion projects along our Transco pipeline, in the Northeast G&P and in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. We remain bullish on natural gas demand growth because we recognize the critical role natural gas plays in a clean energy economy. Thanks to this clean energy resource, the U.S. continues to see significant reductions in CO2 emissions, lower consumer utility bills and enhanced opportunities for investment in renewable energy. Given Williams’ unrivaled portfolio of assets, there is perhaps no other natural gas company better positioned to meet the dual challenge of serving increasing U.S. demand for energy while advancing the transition to a low-carbon future with immediate, practical solutions that are available now.”
2019
2019
Net Income (Loss)
$303
$310
)
$504
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
$0.25
$0.26
)
$0.41
Cash Flow From Operations
$1,143
$1,069
$1,844
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,240
$1,241
$2,457
Adjusted Income
$305
$313
$586
Adjusted Income Per Share
$0.25
$0.26
$0.48
Distributable Cash Flow
$797
$867
$1,647
Dividend Coverage Ratio
1.64
x
1.88
x
x
1.79
x
Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End
4.31
x
4.43
x
Capital Investments (2) (3)
$363
$702
$1,219
Second-quarter 2020 net income benefited from significantly lower operating and administrative costs, including reduced employee costs from cost-savings initiatives and the absence of prior year severance charges, as well as higher equity earnings from our Northeast G&P investments.
Last year’s second-quarter net income also included a $122 million gain on the sale of our Jackalope investment, and impairments totaling $64 million.
Similar to the second quarter comparison, year-to-date service revenues also declined slightly as increases from Transco’s expansion projects and recent rate case and growth in our Northeast JV, were offset by decreases in non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and the Barnett, as well as the termination of the Barnett MVCs in 2019. Commodity margins also declined, driven by lower NGL prices and volumes.
Also similar to the second quarter comparison, year-to-date 2020 net income benefited from significantly lower operating and administrative costs, including reduced employee costs from cost-savings initiatives and the absence of prior year severance charges, as well as higher equity earnings from our Northeast G&P investments.
The year-to-date change was also significantly impacted by first-quarter 2020 impairments of equity-method investments and goodwill, which resulted in a total $1.2 billion pre-tax charge, of which $65 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. The 2019 year-to-date period included impairments of assets and equity-method investments totaling $148 million and a $122 million gain on the sale of Jackalope.
The year-to-date provision for income taxes changed favorably by $254 million primarily due to the change in pre-tax earnings.
Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA improved driven by lower operating and administrative costs and higher contributions from our Northeast G&P investments, partially offset by lower commodity margins and lower service revenues.
Changes in Adjusted Income for the quarter and year-to-date periods were driven by the changes in Adjusted EBITDA, as well as higher provisions for income taxes.
Although second-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was consistent with the prior year, DCF is lower due primarily to the absence of a prior year income tax refund. Additionally, lower maintenance capital more than offset increased distributions to noncontrolling interests. Year-to-date DCF is higher, reflecting increased Adjusted EBITDA and lower maintenance capital, partially offset by the absence of a prior year income tax refund and increased distributions to noncontrolling interests.
$615
$590
$25
$617
$628
($11
)
$1,277
$1,226
$51
$1,286
$1,264
$22
Northeast G&P
370
303
67
363
319
44
739
602
137
733
621
112
West
253
212
41
252
287
(35
)
468
468
—
468
557
(89
)
Other
8
7
1
8
7
1
15
3
12
15
15
—
Totals
$1,246
$1,112
$134
$1,240
$1,241
($1
)
$2,499
$2,299
$200
$2,502
$2,457
$45
The comparative periods also benefited from lower operating and administrative costs and favorable changes in the amortization of regulatory assets and liabilities driven by the settlement terms of Transco’s general rate case.
Modified EBITDA for the comparative periods benefited from the absence of 2019 severance charges and the 2019 reversal of previously capitalized expenses, both of which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Second-quarter Modified and Adjusted EBITDA benefited from cost reduction efforts.
Both comparative periods also reflect higher contributions from several equity-method investments including the Marcellus South system, Bradford system and Laurel Mountain.
Gross gathering volumes for second-quarter 2020, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 7% over the same period in 2019.
Modified EBITDA also benefited from the absence of prior year impairment and severance charges, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
The quarterly period benefited from increased commodity margins as lower NGL margins compared to the prior-year period were more than offset by higher marketing margins driven by second-quarter 2020 NGL prices rebounding from first quarter 2020 lows. Year-to-date commodity margins were lower, driven by lower NGL margins reflecting lower prices and volumes.
Service revenues
$
1,446
$
1,489
$
2,920
$
2,929
Service revenues – commodity consideration
25
56
53
120
Product sales
310
496
721
1,046
Total revenues
1,781
2,041
3,694
4,095
Costs and expenses:
Product costs
271
483
667
1,008
Processing commodity expenses
15
24
28
64
Operating and maintenance expenses
320
387
657
727
Depreciation and amortization expenses
430
424
859
840
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
127
152
240
280
Impairment of certain assets
—
64
—
76
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
187
—
Other (income) expense – net
6
9
13
41
Total costs and expenses
1,169
1,543
2,651
3,036
Operating income (loss)
612
498
1,043
1,059
Equity earnings (losses)
108
87
130
167
Impairment of equity-method investments
—
2
(938
)
(72
)
Other investing income (loss) – net
1
124
4
125
Interest incurred
(299
)
(306
)
(600
)
(612
)
Interest capitalized
5
10
10
20
Other income (expense) – net
5
7
9
18
Income (loss) before income taxes
432
422
(342
)
705
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
117
98
(87
)
167
Net income (loss)
315
324
(255
)
538
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
12
14
(41
)
33
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc.
303
310
(214
)
505
Preferred stock dividends
—
—
1
1
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
303
$
310
$
(215
)
$
504
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss)
$
.25
$
.26
$
(.18
)
$
.42
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,213,601
1,212,045
1,213,310
1,211,769
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss)
$
.25
$
.26
$
(.18
)
$
.41
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
1,214,581
1,214,065
1,213,310
1,213,830
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,133
$
289
Trade accounts and other receivables
917
1,002
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10
)
(6
)
Trade accounts and other receivables – net
907
996
Inventories
134
125
Other current assets and deferred charges
164
170
Total current assets
2,338
1,580
Investments
5,155
6,235
Property, plant, and equipment
42,092
41,510
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(12,955
)
(12,310
)
Property, plant, and equipment – net
29,137
29,200
Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization
7,609
7,959
Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other
1,104
1,066
Total assets
$
45,343
$
46,040
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
769
$
552
Accrued liabilities
1,043
1,276
Long-term debt due within one year
626
2,140
Total current liabilities
2,438
3,968
Long-term debt
22,323
20,148
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,729
1,782
Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other
3,773
3,778
Contingent liabilities
Equity:
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
35
35
Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,248 million shares issued at June 30, 2020 and 1,247 million shares issued at December 31, 2019)
1,248
1,247
Capital in excess of par value
24,343
24,323
Retained deficit
(12,197
)
(11,002
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(176
)
(199
)
Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock)
(1,041
)
(1,041
)
Total stockholders’ equity
12,212
13,363
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
2,868
3,001
Total equity
15,080
16,364
Total liabilities and equity
$
45,343
$
46,040
Net income (loss)
$
(255
)
$
538
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
859
840
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(59
)
182
Equity (earnings) losses
(130
)
(167
)
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
323
327
Gain on disposition of equity-method investments
—
(122
)
Impairment of goodwill
187
—
Impairment of equity-method investments
938
72
Impairment of certain assets
—
76
Amortization of stock-based awards
24
30
Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
85
149
Inventories
(9
)
4
Other current assets and deferred charges
(13
)
(16
)
Accounts payable
236
(98
)
Accrued liabilities
(236
)
70
Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities
(20
)
(41
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
1,930
1,844
Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper – net
—
(4
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
3,896
720
Payments of long-term debt
(3,226
)
(868
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
6
6
Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary
—
1,330
Common dividends paid
(971
)
(921
)
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(98
)
(68
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
4
32
Payments for debt issuance costs
(17
)
—
Other – net
(10
)
(9
)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(416
)
218
Property, plant, and equipment:
Capital expenditures (1)
(613
)
(919
)
Dispositions – net
(16
)
(15
)
Contributions in aid of construction
19
18
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(727
)
Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments
—
485
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
(66
)
(242
)
Other – net
6
(24
)
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(670
)
(1,424
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
844
638
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
289
168
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,133
$
806
_____________
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
(581
)
$
(977
)
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(32
)
58
Capital expenditures
$
(613
)
$
(919
)
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1)
$
658
$
650
$
682
$
690
$
2,680
$
692
$
676
$
1,368
Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues
128
121
117
113
479
99
78
177
Other fee revenues (1)
3
5
3
4
15
4
5
9
Commodity margins
8
7
6
4
25
3
1
4
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(197
)
(230
)
(209
)
(242
)
(878
)
(184
)
(189
)
(373
)
Other segment income (expenses) – net
(6
)
(7
)
22
22
31
4
2
6
Impairment of certain assets (2)
—
—
—
(354
)
(354
)
—
—
—
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
42
44
44
47
177
44
42
86
Adjustments
—
38
15
359
412
7
2
9
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
13.2
12.2
13.2
13.3
13.0
13.8
12.0
12.9
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
17.1
17.0
17.3
17.5
17.2
17.7
17.5
17.6
Northwest Pipeline LLC
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
2.7
2.0
1.9
2.7
2.3
2.6
1.9
2.3
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
3.1
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
Gulfstream – Non-consolidated
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
1.1
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.25
0.25
0.22
0.29
0.25
0.30
0.23
0.26
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.53
0.55
0.50
0.58
0.54
0.58
0.50
0.54
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
36
33
27
31
32
32
25
28
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
7
9
5
6
7
5
4
5
Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d)
146
136
128
135
136
138
92
115
Non-consolidated (4)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.35
0.38
0.36
0.35
0.36
0.35
0.31
0.33
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.35
0.39
0.36
0.35
0.36
0.35
0.31
0.33
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
24
27
24
26
25
24
23
24
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
7
8
6
5
6
5
8
7
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges.
(2) Our partners’ $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project is reflected outside of Modified EBITDA within Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(3) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues
$
239
$
291
$
310
$
331
$
1,171
$
312
$
308
$
620
Other fee revenues (1)
23
21
23
24
91
25
25
50
Commodity margins
2
—
1
(1
)
2
1
1
2
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(83
)
(112
)
(100
)
(98
)
(393
)
(87
)
(86
)
(173
)
Other segment income (expenses) – net
(4
)
—
3
—
(1
)
(2
)
(4
)
(6
)
Impairment of certain assets
—
—
—
(10
)
(10
)
—
—
—
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
122
103
108
121
454
120
126
246
Adjustments
3
16
(2
)
10
27
1
(7
)
(6
)
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
4.05
4.16
4.33
4.41
4.24
4.27
4.14
4.20
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.63
1.04
1.16
1.33
1.04
1.24
1.22
1.23
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
44
58
92
106
76
92
85
89
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
4
3
3
2
3
2
2
2
Non-consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
4.27
4.08
4.35
4.47
4.29
4.40
4.68
4.54
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. The Northeast JV includes 100% of volumes handled by UEOM from the date of consolidation on March 18, 2019, but does not include volumes prior to that date as we did not operate UEOM.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Volumes handled by Blue Racer Midstream (gathering and processing), which we do not operate, are not included.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues
$
344
$
355
$
307
$
302
$
1,308
$
299
$
297
$
596
Other fee revenues (1)
7
6
6
4
23
6
13
19
Commodity margins
19
18
24
33
94
2
30
32
Operating and administrative costs (1)
(125
)
(135
)
(116
)
(114
)
(490
)
(115
)
(111
)
(226
)
Other segment income (expenses) – net
(3
)
4
(5
)
6
2
(5
)
—
(5
)
Impairment of certain assets
(12
)
(64
)
—
(24
)
(100
)
—
—
—
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
26
28
29
32
115
28
24
52
Adjustments
14
75
(1
)
24
112
1
(1
)
—
Consolidated (2)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
3.42
3.53
3.61
3.51
3.52
3.43
3.40
3.41
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
1.41
1.52
1.56
1.44
1.48
1.26
1.33
1.29
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
62
59
48
46
54
35
51
43
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
27
28
17
17
22
12
25
18
Non-consolidated (3)
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
0.17
0.15
0.21
0.27
0.20
0.20
0.24
0.22
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
0.17
0.14
0.21
0.26
0.20
0.20
0.23
0.22
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
7
1
18
22
12
17
23
20
269
250
238
253
227
142
369
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Jackalope Gas Gathering System (sold in April 2019) and Rocky Mountain Midstream.
(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
204
$
255
$
543
$
252
$
1,254
$
185
$
181
$
366
Northeast G&P
152
177
131
74
534
46
41
87
West
58
59
107
76
300
72
80
152
Other
8
6
5
2
21
3
5
8
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
—
$
12
$
3
$
1
$
16
$
1
$
1
$
2
Northeast G&P
47
61
34
63
205
27
30
57
West
52
70
82
28
232
2
5
7
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
204
$
267
$
546
$
253
$
1,270
$
186
$
182
$
368
Northeast G&P
199
238
165
137
739
73
71
144
West
110
129
189
104
532
74
85
159
Other
8
6
5
2
21
3
5
8
Increases to property, plant, and equipment
$
418
$
559
$
730
$
316
$
2,023
$
254
$
327
$
581
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
727
—
1
—
728
—
—
—
Purchases of investments
99
143
119
92
453
30
36
66
$
418
$
559
$
730
$
316
$
2,023
$
254
$
327
$
581
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4
(62
)
56
88
86
52
(20
)
32
Capital expenditures
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
$
4
$
28
$
—
$
4
$
36
$
2
$
2
$
4
Contributions in aid of construction
$
10
$
8
$
7
$
27
$
52
$
14
$
5
$
19
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested
$
(2
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(2
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary
$
—
$
1,330
$
—
$
4
$
1,334
$
—
$
—
$
—
Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments
$
—
$
485
$
—
$
—
$
485
$
—
$
—
$
—
Our segment performance measure, Modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.
Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures, cash portion of net interest expense, income attributable to or dividends/ distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and cash income taxes, and certain other adjustments that management believes affects the comparability of results. Adjustments for maintenance capital expenditures and cash portion of interest expense include our proportionate share of these items of our equity-method investments. We also calculate the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total cash dividends paid (dividend coverage ratio). This measure reflects Williams’ distributable cash flow relative to its actual cash dividends paid.
This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.
Neither Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor distributable cash flow are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
194
$
310
$
220
$
138
$
862
$
(518
)
$
303
$
(215
)
.16
$
.26
$
.18
$
.11
$
.71
$
(.43
)
$
.25
$
(.18
)
Constitution Pipeline project development costs
$
—
$
1
$
1
$
1
$
3
$
—
$
—
$
—
Northeast Supply Enhancement project development costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
3
3
Impairment of certain assets (2)
—
—
—
354
354
—
—
—
Pension plan settlement charge
—
—
—
—
—
4
1
5
Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case
—
—
—
—
—
2
—
2
Benefit of change in employee benefit policy
—
—
—
—
—
—
(3
)
(3
)
Reversal of expenditures capitalized in prior years
—
15
—
1
16
—
—
—
Severance and related costs
—
22
14
3
39
1
1
2
38
15
359
412
7
2
9
Expenses associated with new venture
3
6
1
—
10
—
—
—
Share of early debt retirement gain at equity-method investment
—
—
—
—
—
—
(5
)
(5
)
Pension plan settlement charge
—
—
—
—
—
1
—
1
Impairment of certain assets
—
—
—
10
10
—
—
—
Severance and related costs
—
10
(3
)
—
7
—
—
—
Benefit of change in employee benefit policy
—
—
—
—
—
—
(2
)
(2
)
16
(2
)
10
27
1
(7
)
(6
)
Impairment of certain assets
12
64
—
24
100
—
—
—
Pension plan settlement charge
—
—
—
—
—
1
—
1
Benefit of change in employee benefit policy
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1
)
(1
)
Adjustment of gain on sale of Four Corners assets
2
—
—
—
2
—
—
—
Severance and related costs
—
11
(1
)
—
10
—
—
—
75
(1
)
24
112
1
(1
)
—
Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case
12
—
—
—
12
—
—
—
Accrual for loss contingencies associated with former operations
—
—
9
(5
)
4
—
—
—
Severance and related costs
—
—
—
1
1
—
—
—
—
9
(4
)
17
—
—
—
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA
29
129
21
389
568
9
(6
)
3
(2
)
114
—
186
938
—
938
—
—
—
—
187
—
187
—
—
—
—
78
—
78
—
—
—
2
—
—
—
—
—
27
27
—
—
—
(122
)
—
—
(122
)
—
—
—
(1
)
—
(210
)
(211
)
(65
)
—
(65
)
76
(125
)
114
(183
)
(118
)
1,138
—
1,138
4
135
206
450
1,147
(6
)
1,141
Less tax effect for above items
(26
)
(1
)
(34
)
(51
)
(112
)
(316
)
8
(308
)
273
$
313
$
321
$
293
$
1,200
$
313
$
305
$
618
.22
$
.26
$
.26
$
.24
$
.99
$
.26
$
.25
$
.51
1,214,065
1,214,165
1,214,212
1,214,011
1,214,348
1,214,581
1,214,464
(1) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.
(2) Our partners’ $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project and $65 million share of the first-quarter 2020 impairment of goodwill are reflected below in Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
Net income (loss)
$
214
$
324
$
242
$
(66
)
$
714
$
(570
)
$
315
$
(255
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
69
98
77
91
335
(204
)
117
(87
)
Interest expense
296
296
296
298
1,186
296
294
590
Equity (earnings) losses
(80
)
(87
)
(93
)
(115
)
(375
)
(22
)
(108
)
(130
)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
—
187
—
187
Impairment of equity-method investments
74
(2
)
114
—
186
938
—
938
Other investing (income) loss – net
(1
)
(124
)
(7
)
25
(107
)
(3
)
(1
)
(4
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
190
175
181
200
746
192
192
384
Depreciation and amortization expenses
416
424
435
439
1,714
429
430
859
Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations
9
8
8
8
33
10
7
17
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
15
15
—
—
—
Modified EBITDA
1,187
1,112
1,253
895
4,447
1,253
1,246
2,499
EBITDA adjustments
29
129
21
389
568
9
(6
)
3
Adjusted EBITDA
1,216
1,241
1,274
1,284
5,015
1,262
1,240
2,502
Maintenance capital expenditures (1)
(93
)
(130
)
(128
)
(113
)
(464
)
(52
)
(83
)
(135
)
Preferred dividends
(1
)
—
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
(1
)
—
(1
)
Net interest expense – cash portion (2)
(304
)
(302
)
(301
)
(306
)
(1,213
)
(304
)
(304
)
(608
)
Cash taxes
3
85
(2
)
—
86
—
(2
)
(2
)
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
(41
)
(27
)
(20
)
(36
)
(124
)
(44
)
(54
)
(98
)
Distributable cash flow
$
780
$
867
$
822
$
828
$
3,297
$
861
$
797
$
1,658
Common dividends paid
$
460
$
461
$
461
$
460
$
1,842
$
485
$
486
$
971
Distributable cash flow divided by Common dividends paid
1.70
1.88
1.78
1.80
1.79
1.78
1.64
1.71
Net income (loss) divided by Common dividends paid
0.47
0.70
0.52
(0.14
)
0.39
(1.18
)
0.65
(0.26
)
(1) Includes proportionate share of maintenance capital expenditures of equity-method investments.
(2) Includes proportionate share of interest expense of equity-method investments.
(UNAUDITED)
2019
2020
214
$
324
$
242
$
(66
)
$
714
$
(570
)
$
315
$
(255
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
69
98
77
91
335
(204
)
117
(87
)
Interest expense
296
296
296
298
1,186
296
294
590
Equity (earnings) losses
(80
)
(87
)
(93
)
(115
)
(375
)
(22
)
(108
)
(130
)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
—
187
—
187
Impairment of equity-method investments
74
(2
)
114
—
186
938
—
938
Other investing (income) loss – net
(1
)
(124
)
(7
)
25
(107
)
(3
)
(1
)
(4
)
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
190
175
181
200
746
192
192
384
Depreciation and amortization expenses
416
424
435
439
1,714
429
430
859
Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations
9
8
8
8
33
10
7
17
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
15
15
—
—
—
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
636
$
590
$
665
$
284
$
2,175
$
662
$
615
$
1,277
Northeast G&P
299
303
345
367
1,314
369
370
739
West
256
212
245
239
952
215
253
468
Other
(4
)
7
(2
)
5
6
7
8
15
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
—
$
38
$
15
$
359
$
412
$
7
$
2
$
9
Northeast G&P
3
16
(2
)
10
27
1
(7
)
(6
)
West
14
75
(1
)
24
112
1
(1
)
—
Other
12
—
9
(4
)
17
—
—
—
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
$
636
$
628
$
680
$
643
$
2,587
$
669
$
617
$
1,286
Northeast G&P
302
319
343
377
1,341
370
363
733
West
270
287
244
263
1,064
216
252
468
Other
8
7
7
1
23
7
8
15
(1) Adjustments by segment are detailed in the “Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Adjusted Income,” which is also included in these materials.
2020 Guidance
Mid
High
304
$
454
$
604
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
134
Interest expense
1,180
Equity (earnings) losses
(450
)
Share of impairment of goodwill at equity-method investment
78
Impairment of equity-method investments
938
Impairment of goodwill
187
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
820
Depreciation and amortization expenses and accretion for asset retirement obligations associated with nonregulated operations
1,750
9
Net interest expense – cash portion (2)
(1,215
)
Maintenance capital expenditures (2)
(550
)
(500
)
(450
)
Cash taxes
60
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and other
(195
)
–Distributable cash flow per share (3)
$
2.50
$
2.67
$
2.83
Dividends paid
(1,950
)
Excess cash available after dividends
$
1,100
$
1,300
$
1,500
Dividend per share
$
1.60
(1) See 1Q 2020 “Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to Williams to Adjusted Income” for additional details of adjustments
(2) Includes proportionate share of equity-method investments
(3) Distributable cash flow / diluted weighted-average common shares of 1,218 million
2020 Guidance
Mid
High
Net income (loss)
$
304
$
454
$
604
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests & preferred dividends
(25
)
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders
329
479
629
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA (1)
9
Adjustments below Modified EBITDA (1)
1,203
Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests (1)
(65
)
Total adjustments
1,147
Less tax effect for above items
(316
)
Adjusted income available to common stockholders
$
1,160
$
1,310
$
1,460
Weighted-average shares – diluted (millions)
1,218
(1) See 1Q 2020 “Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to Williams to Adjusted Income” for additional details of adjustments
Future credit ratings of Williams and its affiliates;
Amounts and nature of future capital expenditures;
Expansion and growth of our business and operations;
Expected in-service dates for capital projects;
Financial condition and liquidity;
Business strategy;
Cash flow from operations or results of operations;
Seasonality of certain business components;
Natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil prices, supply, and demand;
Demand for our services;
The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, uncertainties, and risks that could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this report. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
Availability of supplies, market demand, and volatility of prices;
Development and rate of adoption of alternative energy sources;
The impact of existing and future laws and regulations, the regulatory environment, environmental liabilities, and litigation, as well as our ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals, and achieve favorable rate proceeding outcomes;
Our exposure to the credit risk of our customers and counterparties;
Our ability to acquire new businesses and assets and successfully integrate those operations and assets into existing businesses as well as successfully expand our facilities, and to consummate asset sales on acceptable terms;
Whether we are able to successfully identify, evaluate, and timely execute our capital projects and investment opportunities;
The strength and financial resources of our competitors and the effects of competition;
The amount of cash distributions from and capital requirements of our investments and joint ventures in which we participate;
Whether we will be able to effectively execute our financing plan;
Increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social, and governance practices;
The physical and financial risks associated with climate change;
The impacts of operational and developmental hazards and unforeseen interruptions;
The risks resulting from outbreaks or other public health crises, including COVID-19;
Risks associated with weather and natural phenomena, including climate conditions and physical damage to our facilities;
Acts of terrorism, cybersecurity incidents, and related disruptions;
Our costs and funding obligations for defined benefit pension plans and other postretirement benefit plans;
Changes in maintenance and construction costs, as well as our ability to obtain sufficient construction-related inputs, including skilled labor;
Inflation, interest rates, and general economic conditions (including future disruptions and volatility in the global credit markets and the impact of these events on customers and suppliers);
Risks related to financing, including restrictions stemming from debt agreements, future changes in credit ratings as determined by nationally recognized credit rating agencies, and the availability and cost of capital;
The ability of the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to agree to and maintain oil price and production controls and the impact on domestic production;
Changes in the current geopolitical situation;
Whether we are able to pay current and expected levels of dividends;
Additional risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Given the uncertainties and risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, we caution investors not to unduly rely on our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligations to and do not intend to update the above list or announce publicly the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
In addition to causing our actual results to differ, the factors listed above and referred to below may cause our intentions to change from those statements of intention set forth in this report. Such changes in our intentions may also cause our results to differ. We may change our intentions, at any time and without notice, based upon changes in such factors, our assumptions, or otherwise.
Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, we caution that there are important factors, in addition to those listed above, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of those factors, see Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2020, as supplemented by the disclosure in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
