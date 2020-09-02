0:00 | 03.09.2020



Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMX) Company Presentation



Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is a developing gold mining company listed on the ASX that controls 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation located at the northern end of the Western Australian Goldfields.

Four gold systems have been defined on the Company’s 1,600 km2 tenure to date with substantial production growth and discovery potential;

Exploring for discoveries “Under the Headframe” and regionally; discoveries located near existing development and infrastructure; and Currently producing circa 60k oz pa gold dore; targeting a two staged production profile of 120k oz pa of gold in Stage 1 (September 2021), increasing to +250k oz pa gold and gold dore in Stage 2 (planned December 2023).

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 6.4 Moz at a grade of 2.1 g/t Au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation’s multi-million-ounce potential.

