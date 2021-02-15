ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 16.02.2021
Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMX) RIU Explorers Conference Presentation

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) provides the RIU Explorers Conference Presentation.

– Wiluna is a significant growth and discovery opportunity currently supported by a modest but growing cashflow

– Potential to increase in size and scale to become a Tier 1 gold asset

– The Wiluna Mining Operation is the 7th largest gold district in Australia by Mineral Resources under single ownership. It remains relatively unexplored

– The development of Wiluna is underway. Over three years we expect to deliver a staged increase in production to approximately 250kozpa

– Beyond the three-year development plan, further opportunity remains to scale up the Wiluna Mining Operation to commercialise the vast known geological potential

– Significant discovery opportunities at Wiluna Mining Centre at depth and along strike as well as at Regent, Lake Way , Matilda Mining Centres and regional opportunities

– Experienced management team with strong operations, growth and discovery skill set Delivering On Our Promise

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5YDH4626

About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation’s multi-million-ounce potential.

Contact:
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone
General Manager
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261

Source:
Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

