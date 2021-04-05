15:30 | 05.04.2021

Windstream Rated Low Risk for Environmental, Social and Governance Impacts

Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, has received an 18.5 ESG Risk Rating, placing it in the low risk category of experiencing material financial impacts from environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company. Windstream received the second lowest risk rating among U.S.-based telecommunications providers as of February 2021. “Sustainalytics’ comprehensive ESG Risk Ratings assessment demonstrates that Windstream continues to position itself to minimize environmental impacts; to treat customers, employees and partners fairly; and to govern itself with the highest ethical standards,” said Mark Reed, chief procurement officer for Windstream. “This rating underscores our commitment to ESG factors as a key component of our strategy to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.” The overall ESG risk rating places Windstream in Sustainalytics’ low ESG Risk Rating category, in the 8th percentile of all 210 telecommunications companies rated globally and in the 17th percentile out of more than 13,000 companies across all industries worldwide at the time of the rating issuance. This external assessment evaluates the company’s risk exposure and management across seven material ESG issues (MEIs): data privacy and security; product/network governance; carbon emissions; human capital management; corporate governance; human rights across its supply chain; and business ethics. Sustainalytics’ rating placed Windstream’s overall Management of ESG Material Risk as “strong,” the highest rating available.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005072/en/