17:15 | 01.09.2020

Windstream Recognized for Hiring, Supporting Military Veterans

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, continues to win accolades for its initiatives to hire and support military veterans. Windstream ranked tenth on this year’s Best for Vets: Employers survey by Military Times. Windstream has appeared in the list’s top 15 for the last four years. A total of 164 organizations submitted responses to the Best for Vets: Employers survey that ran from March to July, and 144 made the list. The survey asked more than 100 questions seeking detailed information based on each company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves. Windstream also made this year’s Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies list issued by U.S. Veterans Magazine for the fourth consecutive year. And for the first time, Windstream was named to U.S. Veterans Magazine’s list of Top Supplier Diversity Programs. The magazine polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s Best of the Best evaluations. The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. These non-biased studies are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups. “Windstream is honored that our ongoing initiative to hire and support military veterans continues to win recognition,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer for Windstream. “We are especially proud of making U.S Veterans Magazine’s list of Top Supplier Diversity Programs for the first time. This new ranking speaks to our efforts to expand a program that recognizes both the job skills and the public service of military veterans.” To see available jobs at Windstream, please visit www.windstreamtalent.com.

About Windstream

