12:00 | 05.02.2020

Winn-Dixie Celebrates Mardi Gras 2020 with Special Events and Community Donation Program

As the Gulf Coast region prepares for carnival season, Winn-Dixie is announcing an exciting schedule of Mardi Gras events throughout Louisiana. Building on a strong history of commitment to community and culture, Winn-Dixie is expanding its existing partnership with Ochsner Health System as a 2020 Community Champion and the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Imagination Gala benefitting Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Winn-Dixie has a longstanding history with Ochsner that includes unique Mardi Gras campaigns and innovative fundraising initiatives, both in store and in the community. Over the last three years, the neighborhood grocer has added to the partnership with activations that celebrate the spirit of carnival season while paying homage to local culture and traditions.

Joey Medina, Regional Vice President of Winn-Dixie, said, “Winn-Dixie has been deeply rooted in Louisiana for nearly 64 years, and we are proud to honor local heritage and treasured traditions. The community is at the heart of everything we do and we are extremely excited this Mardi Gras season to build on our partnership with Ochsner Hospital for Children, and further commit our support for organizations that impact the communities we serve.” In addition to a robust Mardi Gras campaign with Ochsner, this carnival season Winn-Dixie will be rolling with krewes in the greater New Orleans area as well as activating in-store festivities and special events. Beginning Feb. 5 through Feb. 25, Winn-Dixie will launch a Community Donation Program where customers at stores throughout Louisiana can donate at the register in support of Ochsner Hospital for Children. This will mark the third consecutive year Winn-Dixie has teamed up with Ochsner for a community partnership that drives awareness and fundraising. Winn-Dixie will also participate in the annual Ochsner Hospital for Children pediatric parade taking place at Ochsner’s flagship location on Jefferson Highway on Thursday, Feb. 20. Winn-Dixie will offer king cake decorating at the hospital and host two young patients and their families on Mardi Gras floats in the Krewe of Argus and the Krewe of Covington parades. In addition, the grocer will support the hospital through pop-up parking lot parties featuring delicious food and live music from regional entertainers.

Thomas Harris, Jr., FACHE, Vice President of Pediatrics at Ochsner Hospital for Children, said, “Parents from across the Gulf South and beyond entrust the health of their children to our pediatric team at Ochsner Hospital for Children. The lifechanging care our team provides across all disciplines – pediatric cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and more – is possible thanks to the ongoing generosity of amazing community partners like Winn-Dixie.” Winn-Dixie will also commission Mardi Gras masks, which will be featured throws in the two parades where Winn-Dixie will have floats – the Krewe of Argus and the Krewe of Covington. The masks will be designed by local artist, Kelly Sylvain, and will come with Winn-Dixie Mystery Gift Cards valued between $5 and $25.

WINN-DIXIE MARDI GRAS SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Ochsner Hospital for Children Community Donation Program

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 25

All Louisiana stores

Krewe of Poseidon Community Parking Lot Party featuring Rockin’ Dopsie

Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #1502

3030 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, LA

Krewe of Endymion Community Parking Lot Party featuring Royal Essence Showband

Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #1472

401 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA

Winn-Dixie “Grant a Mardi Gras Wish” Mardi Gras Parade Ride

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Mardi Gras Day

Krewe of Argus – Metairie, LA / Krewe of Covington – Covington, LA Winn-Dixie has been engrained in the Gulf Coast community for more than six decades​ and is proud to continue its partnership with Ochsner. With more than 29 stores throughout Louisiana, Winn-Dixie will remain a committed partner to local organizations and proud supporter of the region’s unique culture.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com andwww.segrocers.com. About Winn-Dixie Gives

SEG Gives is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie supermarkets dedicated to supporting the communities we serve and the causes that impact our customers.

About Ochsner Health System

Ochsner Health System is Louisiana’s largest non-profit, academic, healthcare system. Driven by a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate, coordinated clinical and hospital patient care is provided across the region by Ochsner’s 40 owned, managed and affiliated hospitals and specialty hospitals, and more than 100 health centers and urgent care centers. Ochsner is the #1 ranked hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report and is recognized as a “Best Hospital” across two specialty categories caring for patients from all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide each year. Ochsner Hospital for Children is the only facility in Louisiana to be recognized as a top 50 children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Ochsner employs more than 26,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties and conducts more than 700 clinical research studies. Ochsner Health System is proud to be a tobacco-free environment. For more information, please visit ochsner.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

