Winn-Dixie Celebrates Mardi Gras Traditions and Local Culture With Community Partnerships

Today, Winn-Dixie announces the launch of two exclusive partnerships to celebrate the unique culture and special traditions of Mardi Gras as the state faces modified 2021 activations as a precautionary safety measure. Winn-Dixie is partnering with Ochsner Hospital for Children and Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, two diverse local organizations committed to serving the Louisiana community.

Winn-Dixie is deeply rooted in Louisiana and takes pride in being invested in community and local culture. With the impact of COVID-19 altering the way Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated, the neighborhood grocer remains steadfast in honoring the traditions locals take part in annually. Last year presented challenging times for many people, so this year, Winn-Dixie is showcasing heritage and culture while giving back and exploring the traditions of Mardi Gras.

Joey Medina, Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie, said, “Winn-Dixie is extremely proud of our 65-year history in Louisiana – and our valued partnerships with dedicated organizations like Ochsner and Zulu. These two local institutions are woven into the fabric of Louisiana’s rich culture with a commitment to community that is evident in their great work of caring and serving. As we commemorate decades of tradition, we look forward to honoring the unique values and diverse heritage of this exceptional state with incredibly resilient people.” To officially kick off Mardi Gras, Winn-Dixie is spreading the spirit of giving this carnival season. The grocer is launching its fourth annual community donation program benefiting Ochsner Hospital for Children. Now through Jan. 26, customers can round up their total purchase to the nearest dollar to help support pediatric patients and programs that offer personalized care to children with a range of physical, cognitive and behavioral disabilities.

Thomas Harris, Jr., FACHE, Vice President of Pediatrics at Ochsner Hospital for Children, said, “We are so grateful to Winn-Dixie for its continued support of Ochsner Hospital for Children. This partnership helps us provide high-quality care to all of our patients and adds an element of fun by commemorating the rich tradition of Mardi Gras. While Carnival will certainly look different this year, there is always room for celebration here in Louisiana.” As Winn-Dixie celebrates its 65th anniversary in Louisiana, the grocer is also launching a partnership with Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club to acknowledge and honor Mardi Gras traditions. Zulu is internationally recognized and the most prominent Black Carnival organization in New Orleans with a rich history dating back to its inception in 1909. This partnership aligns with Winn-Dixie’s dedication to community and culture and builds on the grocer’s committed focus on belonging, inclusion and diversity.

Bro. Elroy A. James, President of Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, said, “The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is again excited about the opportunity to share the organization’s cultural significance with Winn-Dixie and its shoppers. And, there is no better time to do that than Mardi Gras – a cultural celebration where Zulu has proudly made its most recognizable impact.” On Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m., Winn-Dixie, Ochsner and Zulu will host a special Facebook Live celebration in honor of King’s Day. The virtual celebration will feature king cake decorating and other Mardi Gras traditions. Neighbors near and far are invited to join the experience for a taste of Mardi Gras by visiting Facebook.com/WinnDixie. One lucky attendee will receive a king cake and a Mardi Gras-to-Geaux bag. Even though Carnival season looks different this year, Winn-Dixie remains a one-stop-shop for Mardi Gras essentials, including freshly-baked king cakes. Beginning Jan. 20, Winn-Dixie will also introduce a special family meal solution for locals to enjoy. The Mardi Gras-to-Geaux package will feature local carnival favorites, including fried chicken, chips and drinks in a reusable Mardi Gras bag. To celebrate the grocer’s 65th anniversary in Louisiana, and as part of its partnership with Zulu, select Mardi Gras-to-Geaux bags will also include limited-edition Zulu coconuts commemorating the significant milestone, while supplies last. Winn-Dixie is genuinely committed to the community and continues to shine light on homegrown traditions by building partnerships with local organizations that share its passion for Louisiana’s indigenous culture. The grocer continues to give back to the community that has supported its 29 local stores for 65 years.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

