13:00 | 06.01.2021
Winn-Dixie Celebrates Mardi Gras Traditions and Local Culture With Community Partnerships
Today, Winn-Dixie announces the launch of two exclusive partnerships to celebrate the unique culture and special traditions of Mardi Gras as the state faces modified 2021 activations as a precautionary safety measure. Winn-Dixie is partnering with Ochsner Hospital for Children and Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, two diverse local organizations committed to serving the Louisiana community.
To officially kick off Mardi Gras, Winn-Dixie is spreading the spirit of giving this carnival season. The grocer is launching its fourth annual community donation program benefiting Ochsner Hospital for Children. Now through Jan. 26, customers can round up their total purchase to the nearest dollar to help support pediatric patients and programs that offer personalized care to children with a range of physical, cognitive and behavioral disabilities.
As Winn-Dixie celebrates its 65th anniversary in Louisiana, the grocer is also launching a partnership with Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club to acknowledge and honor Mardi Gras traditions. Zulu is internationally recognized and the most prominent Black Carnival organization in New Orleans with a rich history dating back to its inception in 1909. This partnership aligns with Winn-Dixie’s dedication to community and culture and builds on the grocer’s committed focus on belonging, inclusion and diversity.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m., Winn-Dixie, Ochsner and Zulu will host a special Facebook Live celebration in honor of King’s Day. The virtual celebration will feature king cake decorating and other Mardi Gras traditions. Neighbors near and far are invited to join the experience for a taste of Mardi Gras by visiting Facebook.com/WinnDixie. One lucky attendee will receive a king cake and a Mardi Gras-to-Geaux bag.
Even though Carnival season looks different this year, Winn-Dixie remains a one-stop-shop for Mardi Gras essentials, including freshly-baked king cakes. Beginning Jan. 20, Winn-Dixie will also introduce a special family meal solution for locals to enjoy. The Mardi Gras-to-Geaux package will feature local carnival favorites, including fried chicken, chips and drinks in a reusable Mardi Gras bag. To celebrate the grocer’s 65th anniversary in Louisiana, and as part of its partnership with Zulu, select Mardi Gras-to-Geaux bags will also include limited-edition Zulu coconuts commemorating the significant milestone, while supplies last.
Winn-Dixie is genuinely committed to the community and continues to shine light on homegrown traditions by building partnerships with local organizations that share its passion for Louisiana’s indigenous culture. The grocer continues to give back to the community that has supported its 29 local stores for 65 years.
