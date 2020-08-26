ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Winners of the MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2020

The AEON Environmental Foundation and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are pleased to announce the winners of the MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2020:
Dr. Paul Hebert (Canada)
Professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Guelph, Canada
Ms. Melina Sakiyama (Brazil)
Co-founder, Global Youth Biodiversity Network
Mr. Wirsiy Emmanuel Binyuy (Cameroon)
Founder, Cameroon Gender and Environment Watch

The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity is a prestigious biennial international prize organized by the AEON Environmental Foundation and the CBD Secretariat. It honours individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

Each of the prize winners is awarded a monetary prize of USD 100,000 to support their work in addition to a commemorative gift and a plaque. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in lieu of an in-person award ceremony and events, the winners and their work will be celebrated in a series of online activities in the coming months.

http://www.aeon.info/ef/en/

