6:46 | 03.03.2021

Wipro Joins World Economic Forum Initiative to Advance Racial Justice and Social Equality

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has joined the ‘Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative’ launched by the World Economic Forum to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice for people of all racial backgrounds in the workplace. The initiative is aimed towards driving action and accountability for companies to confront racism at a systemic level, set new global standards for racial justice in business and accomplish necessary policy changes for inclusion and advancement of professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “As a global brand that influences millions of lives across the world, it is our responsibility to accelerate every attempt towards equity and justice. Wipro is glad to join this important initiative. We will do everything we can to help us all rise up and, together, strive for racial justice. Wipro seeks to access as many different resources as possible, to learn from them, and introduce inclusive practices into our hiring, retention and employee growth approach. Without a doubt, we must be inclusive in our hiring process, create new platforms to engage with employees and alleviate existing racial tensions, encourage racial empathy, and cultivate a fully inclusive and welcoming workplace. We want to ensure legal protection to end discrimination. By joining the Forum’s Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative, we hope to cross-pollinate ideas with fellow industry leaders who are philosophically aligned with this belief, and accordingly help develop a set of industry standards and best practices.” “With just 1% of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives, the need to tackle racial under-representation in business is urgent and obvious. To design racially and ethnically just workplaces, companies must confront racism at a systemic level, addressing not just the structural and social mechanics of their own organizations, but also the role they play in their communities and the economy at large. The Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative provides an effective platform for businesses to take individual and collective action towards racially and ethnically just workplaces,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

