8:19 | 15.04.2020

Wirecard Wins S Sport Plus, Turkish Streaming Platform, as a New Customer

– S Sport Plus offers customers premium live sports content as well as on-demand movies and documentaries- Wirecard to process all payments for S Sport Plus, including new customer sign ups and recurring subscription paymentsASCHHEIM, Germany, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has won S Sport Plus, Turkey’s first sports streaming platform, as a new customer for payment processing. As part of the cooperation, Wirecard will process all payments carried out on the S Sport Plus platform, including new customer sign ups and recurring subscription payments. S Sport Plus, owned by Turkey’s leading Saran Group, offers more than 300 hours of monthly streaming along with extensive on-demand content. Customers can enjoy premium live sports content including Premier League, Bundesliga, NBA, UFC, and Formula 1, among others. Additionally, customers can take advantage of the platform’s on-demand catalog. The streaming platform has recently enhanced its content portfolio by offering additional sports documentaries and movies, as well as action movies, in order to meet users’ increasing online content consumption demand. S Sport Plus parent company Saran Group is one of the top companies in the world for media content distribution, owning leading Turkish sport TV channels. “Live sports streaming becomes more and more decisive in online content consumption trends. With S Sport Plus, we strive to match the best streaming experience with the best sign up and payment experience possible,” commented Ozgur Oguz, Project Manager at S Sport Plus. “In Wirecard we found a partner with local expertise but also worldwide experience in payments, an ideal combination for our ever-growing platform. We look forward to cooperating with Wirecard.””Streaming customers want to get straight to their favorite content, and that means having no interruptions or lags in the payment process,” added Burhan Eliacik, General Manager Turkey at Wirecard. “We are happy to offer S Sport Plus our payment know-how and technology. In addition, we are looking forward to expanding our cooperation with future payment projects including developing loyalty solutions. We are excited to onboard S Sport Plus, a renowned brand in the Turkish streaming market.” About Wirecard: Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world’s fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.About S Sport Plus: Turkey’s first sports-only OTT video service S Sport Plus offers more than 300 hours of live streaming monthly along with the various on-demand content. Users can watch internationally known premium sports organizations Premier League, NBA, F1, Bundesliga, UFC and many other sports events whenever they want and wherever they are on different devices. The service provides numerous key streaming features including up to 4 simultaneous live-streaming screen, pause and catch up TV and data-friendly viewing options. The service has recently enhanced its content portfolio by offering additional sports documentaries, action and sports movies in order to meet users’ increasing online content consumption demand due to COVID-19 confinement measures.Wirecard media contact:Wirecard AGJana TilzTel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com [mailto:jana.tilz@wirecard.com] Wirecard AG