ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:46 | 05.01.2022
WM Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release Conference Call
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 4865157.
A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 16. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the “Events & Presentations” section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 4865157.
The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting “Events & Presentations.”
