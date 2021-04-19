|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:00 | 11.01.2022
Wolf Carbon Solutions, ADM Announce Partnership to Advance Decarbonization of Ethanol Production
Wolf Carbon Solutions US LLC (Wolf Carbon Solutions) and ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, today announced that they have signed a Letter of Intent paving the pathway toward further decarbonization of ADM’s footprint via construction of a pipeline – developed, owned and operated by Wolf Carbon Solutions – which, together with a commercial agreement, will allow for the capture, compression and transportation of carbon dioxide produced at ADM’s Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facilities.
“This partnership is an excellent example of industries working together to decarbonize and deliver upon their ESG strategies and commitments,” said David Schmunk, President, Wolf Carbon Solutions. “Our organizations offer a great combination of complementary skills and experience — ADM with more than 10 years of experience owning and operating CO2 sequestration wells, and the Wolf Carbon Solutions team with expertise in owning and operating carbon capture facilities and pipeline transportation systems, including North America’s largest third-party CO2 pipeline in Alberta, Canada. We are delighted to share our expertise to further the effort to develop low carbon fuels in the U.S.”
ADM’s carbon capture and sequestration capabilities in Decatur have allowed it to safely and permanently store more than 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 a mile and a half under the surface of the earth, and have paved the way for increased decarbonization of the company’s operations, including its announcements in 2021 of a partnership to construct a zero-emissions power plant adjacent to the company’s Decatur corn complex, and its achievement of the wheat milling industry’s first carbon-neutral footprint.
“ADM is continuing to lead the way to decarbonize the industries in which we operate,” said Chris Cuddy, President, Carbohydrate Solutions for ADM. “Customers are increasingly turning to us to help them meet their Scope 3 emissions commitments with low carbon-intensity sustainable solutions. This is an exciting opportunity for ADM to connect some of our largest processing facilities with our carbon capture capabilities, advancing our work to significantly reduce our CO2 emissions while delivering sustainable solutions for our customers. These efforts are core to our purpose, our culture and our growth, and we look forward to working with Wolf Carbon Solutions to finalize this agreement and further decarbonize our operations and our industry.”
