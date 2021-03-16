16:38 | 16.03.2021

Women in Manufacturing® Association Announces 2021 Board of Directors

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) is pleased to announce the election of 22 members to its 2021 Board of Directors, who begin their terms on April 1, 2021. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector. The board is led by Chair Misti Rice, Executive Director of Government Affairs, Magna International, Troy, MI. Additional WiM board officers are Vice Chair Virginia Harn, Principal, CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), Minneapolis, MN; and Treasurer Lynn Kier, Vice President Corporate Communications, Diebold Nixdorf, Charlotte, NC. First-term members of the 2021 WiM board are: Cynthia Bolt, Senior Vice President and GM, Manufacturing, Automotive and Energy, Salesforce, Villanova, PA Tami Hedgren, Manufacturing Lead – Large Tractors & Combines, John Deere, Moline, IL Shameka Lewis, Associate Manager Global EHS, Mattel, Fort Worth, TX Rachael Sampson, Senior Vice President, Director, Key4Women, KeyBank, Cleveland, OH Danielle Schneider, Applications Engineer, Pridgeon & Clay, Grand Rapids, MI Lisa Skidmore, Senior Director, Advanced Quality Engineering, GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Louisville, KY Carrie Uhl, Chief Procurement Officer, GE Healthcare, Waukesha, WI Amy Volz, Global Director, Brand Strategy, Trane Technologies, Davidson, NC Jeff White, Partner and Manufacturing Law Industry Group Chair, Robinson & Cole LLP, Hartford, CT Devon Winter, Senior Vice President, Director, F.W. Winter Inc. & Co., Camden, NJ Ronda Wright, Regional Director Supply Excellence, Mars Inc., Atlanta, GA “On behalf of the entire WiM organization, I am excited to welcome the newest members of the WiM Board of Directors,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “WiM’s board includes outstanding leaders from some of our nation’s most prestigious manufacturing companies. Now, more than ever before, it is important to support and engage the women leaders and their male allies who will lead our industry during this time of economic recovery and into the future.” Additional board members who are continuing their service include: Jai Aja, Enterprise Customer Success Manager, Rockwell Automation, Norristown, PA Karen Bazela, Vice President of Speed Services, Southwire Company, Carrollton, GA Jessica Kinman, Aerospace & Defense Industry Solution Experience Senior Manager, Dassault Systemes, Mukilteo, WA Tammy LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer – North America, ISRA Vision Systems, INC, Atlanta, GA Cara Madzy, Vice President Operations, Coatings Americas, BASF, Southfield, MI Sandra McNeil, General Manager, Amazon.com Services, Inc., Seattle, WA Valerie Salera, PMO Leader, AQE, Ingersoll Rand, Davidson, NC Adrienne Temple, Vice President of Training Programs, South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Columbia, SC Grealis also thanked outgoing members of the WiM board for their exceptional service to the industry: Veronica Braker, Archer Daniels Midland; Leah Curry, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Inc.; Bill Good, GE Appliances, a Haier Company; Amy Meyer, Kohler Co.; Karen Norheim, American Crane Equipment Corp.; Zoi Romanchuk, Slick Automated Solutions, Inc.; Caitlin Sickles, Bracewell LLP; Steve Speich, John Deere; and Lisa Yankie, Dentsply Sirona.

The Women in Manufacturing® Association is a more than 6,000-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national directory for women in the industry. For more information about WiM, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.