23:05 | 12.03.2021
Women Tech Council Culminates Celebration of International Women’s Day by Unveiling 2021 Shatter List
Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, today culminated their celebration of International Women’s Day by releasing the 2021 Shatter List. The list names the technology and innovation companies who are enacting impactful programs and inclusive cultures to accelerate removing the glass ceiling for women in tech.
This year’s Shatter List comes in the midst of the first female recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. By moving beyond HR and hiring measures, the list reviews and rates the development and successful implementation of company-wide practices to create inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. Recognizing these measures accelerates their spread throughout technology communities, and supports the measures making the greatest impact for women.
“While the vaccine will help immunize us against COVID-19, there is no immunization against this recession,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “Just like these companies, leaders and professionals at every level need to be in action for women by creating the leadership styles, working environments and company policies that give women the support to excel, and consequently propel the growth of our entire technology ecosystem.”
The 2021 Shatter List was compiled using data from more than 10 different sources that demonstrated work and impact in the four areas most critical to breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech. Each factor relates to demonstrable and visible programming, activities and commitment that advance women in tech from entry level positions to executive roles.
The four evaluation areas are as follows:
Executive engagement (active support from all leadership, especially the executive team and CEO)
Company programming (proactively implement programs to support women and currently has women in leadership and executive roles)
Community investment (active participation with the broader community to share and learn best practices for inclusion and culture)
Women’s or Diversity & Inclusion group (internal, formal programs that support women)
The 2021 Shatter List in alphabetical order is as follows:
1-800 Contacts
Adobe
Ancestry
AvidXchange
Bamboo HR
Chatbooks
CHG Healthcare
Clearlink
Cotopaxi
Dealertrack
Dell Technologies
Domo
eBay
Finicity
Goldman Sachs
Health Catalyst
HealthEquity
HireVue
InMoment
Instructure
Intermountain Healthcare
Listen Technologies
Lucid
MarketStar
Micron Technology
MX
Nice inContact
Northrop Grumman
O.C. Tanner
Oracle
Overstock
Pluralsight
Progressive Leasing
Pure Storage
Qualtrics
Recursion
Vivint Smart Home
WCF Insurance
Workday
Workfront, an Adobe Company
Zions Bancorporation
For more information on the methodology and research of the Shatter List, or examples of specific examples of the types of programs and practices these companies are using, see WTC’s report, “The Gender Gap in Tech and How to Fix It.” www.womentechcouncil.com
For more information about what more is being done to change the tech world for women, visit, www.womentechcouncil.com.
