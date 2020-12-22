21:30 | 22.12.2020

BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their wood product manufacturing industry group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005105/en/Snapshot of BizVibe’s wood product manufacturing industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)Discover 6,000+ wood product manufacturing company profiles on BizVibe. Browse unlimited company profiles for free

Companies listed under wood product manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing wood products (excluding establishments operating sawmills and wood preservation facilities; and establishments manufacturing veneer, plywood, or engineered wood products). Some examples under this classification include wood window and door manufacturing, wood container and pallet manufacturing, and mobile home manufacturing.​ BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with wood product manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/other-wood-product-manufacturingBizVibe’s Wood Product Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 75+ countries

90+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What’s in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers. Company performance and risk monitoring Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe’s platform contains 6,000+ wood product manufacturing company profiles which span across 75+ countries: 2,000+ companies in USA 300+ companies in UK 300+ companies in Canada 100+ companies in Australia 100+ companies in India

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all wood product manufacturing into 90+ product and service categories including: Hardwood products Plywood products Wood processing Wood panelling Industrial wood

View all related product and service categoriesNews Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within wood product manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including: Financial News M&A Partnerships Product/Service Launches Management Moves Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The wood product manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe’s manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups: Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing Plastic Product Manufacturing Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

View all manufacturing categoriesBizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, BizVibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM. This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

