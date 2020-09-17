|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:45 | 17.09.2020
Workover Rigs Market-Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growing Demand For Oil And Natural Gas to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the workover rigs market and it is poised to grow by $ 254.51 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Basic Energy Services Inc., Bentec GmbH Drilling and Oilfield Systems, China National Petroleum Corp., Drillmec Spa, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for oil and natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geography
North America
MEA
APAC
Europe
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44023Workover Rigs Market 2020-2024: Scope
Workover Rigs Market Size
Workover Rigs Market Trends
Workover Rigs Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of laser technology in workover operations as one of the prime reasons driving the workover rigs market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist workover rigs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the workover rigs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the workover rigs market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workover rigs market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Basic Energy Services Inc.
Bentec GmbH Drilling and Oilfield Systems
China National Petroleum Corp.
Drillmec Spa
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Precision Drilling Corp.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
