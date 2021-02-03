14:08 | 03.02.2021

World Carbon Black Data Book 2021: Historical Data 2009-2019 & 2020-2024 – Capacity, Capacity Utilization, Production, Trade, Markets, Market Share, and Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Carbon Black World Data Book” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This Carbon Black World Data Book is an essential resource for anyone involved in the carbon black industry. Published annually and updated quarterly, the report provides extensive proprietary data on carbon black capacity, capacity utilization, production, trade, markets, market share, and pricing.

The report includes these components:

Annual report Comprehensive spreadsheet of all data (historical and forecast) Quarterly supply & demand updates Monthly price report Special topic reports (currently covering COVID-19 scenarios)

Annual Report:

The Carbon Black World Data Book provides an up-to-date overview of the $16 billion global market for carbon black, a reinforcing filler and pigment used mainly in the rubber, plastics, paint, and ink industries. The report provides detailed coverage for 26 leading countries, as well as demand for 16 smaller national markets. Historical data are provided for all years from 2009 through 2019, with forecasts for all years from 2020 through 2024, as well as for 2029. Data provided for each country and region include carbon black capacity by company and plant, capacity utilization, production, imports, exports, demand, markets (passenger tires, truck/bus tires, other tires, non-tire rubber, and specialty applications) and grades (tread, carcass, and other), as well as average pricing and total market value.

Comprehensive Spreadsheet: The subscription includes an Excel spreadsheet that includes all of the report’s statistical data as well as substantial additional data. Data sets provided include:

Carbon black capacity by plant, company, region, and country; Recent capacity expansions and plant closures, as well as status updates for future expansions, including their effect on capacity; Company sales and market share in US dollars for North America, South America, European Union, Eastern Europe, Asia (China, India, and Japan), and Africa/Mideast; A comprehensive listing of recent & proposed tire plant capacity expansions including company, location, tire types, budget, and ramp-up schedule; and Motor vehicle production and motor vehicles in use by region & major country.

Quarterly Updates:

The subscription includes three issues of the Carbon Black Quarterly Newsletter, published in October 2020, January 2021, and April 2021. The quarterly report updates global supply and demand, industry news, and capacity developments.

Monthly Price Report:

The subscription also includes the Carbon Black Price Report, a monthly update of prices for major carbon black grades for the United States, the European Union, Brazil, and China. Subscribers to the 2020 report will receive monthly pricing updates through June 2021.

Special Topic Reports:

The subscription period may include periodic Special Topic reports based on client requests and global conditions. These reports are provided to subscribers at no additional charge. The current report covers the effects of COVID-19 on tire, rubber, and carbon black markets.

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Group An Lun Chemical (Sunshine Coking) Baohua Carbon Black Best Chemical Bestar Carbon Black Factory Birla Carbon Boao Carbon Black Bridgestone Corporation Cabot Corporation China Synthetic Rubber Corp. Columbian Chemicals Company Gazprom Pererabotka Guangrao Aolong Carbon Black Himadri Specialty Chemicals Huadong Rubber Material Iran Carbon Co. & Doodeh Sanati Pars Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Jinneng Science & Technology Kremenchug Carbon Black Liaobin Carbon Black Factory Longxing Chemical Group Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. Negroven SA Nicest Carbon Black Nizhnekamsk Carbon Black NSCC Carbon OCI Corporation Omsk Carbon Group Orion Engineered Carbons Panther Carbon Black Phillips Carbon Black Limited Sanqiang Carbon Black Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Stakhanov Carbon Black Tokai Carbon Tuimasy Ivanovsky Techuglerod Xinxing Chemical Carbon Yaroslavl Carbon Black Yongdong Chemical Industry Yunnan Coal Chemical (Yunwei) Zhongyi Coal Chemical Industry For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z4ag0

