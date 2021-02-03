|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:08 | 03.02.2021
World Carbon Black Data Book 2021: Historical Data 2009-2019 & 2020-2024 – Capacity, Capacity Utilization, Production, Trade, Markets, Market Share, and Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Carbon Black World Data Book” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This Carbon Black World Data Book is an essential resource for anyone involved in the carbon black industry. Published annually and updated quarterly, the report provides extensive proprietary data on carbon black capacity, capacity utilization, production, trade, markets, market share, and pricing.
Comprehensive spreadsheet of all data (historical and forecast)
Quarterly supply & demand updates
Monthly price report
Special topic reports (currently covering COVID-19 scenarios)
Historical data are provided for all years from 2009 through 2019, with forecasts for all years from 2020 through 2024, as well as for 2029. Data provided for each country and region include carbon black capacity by company and plant, capacity utilization, production, imports, exports, demand, markets (passenger tires, truck/bus tires, other tires, non-tire rubber, and specialty applications) and grades (tread, carcass, and other), as well as average pricing and total market value.
Recent capacity expansions and plant closures, as well as status updates for future expansions, including their effect on capacity;
Company sales and market share in US dollars for North America, South America, European Union, Eastern Europe, Asia (China, India, and Japan), and Africa/Mideast;
A comprehensive listing of recent & proposed tire plant capacity expansions including company, location, tire types, budget, and ramp-up schedule; and
Motor vehicle production and motor vehicles in use by region & major country.
An Lun Chemical (Sunshine Coking)
Baohua Carbon Black
Best Chemical
Bestar Carbon Black Factory
Birla Carbon
Boao Carbon Black
Bridgestone Corporation
Cabot Corporation
China Synthetic Rubber Corp.
Columbian Chemicals Company
Gazprom Pererabotka
Guangrao Aolong Carbon Black
Himadri Specialty Chemicals
Huadong Rubber Material
Iran Carbon Co. & Doodeh Sanati Pars
Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black
Jinneng Science & Technology
Kremenchug Carbon Black
Liaobin Carbon Black Factory
Longxing Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Negroven SA
Nicest Carbon Black
Nizhnekamsk Carbon Black
NSCC Carbon
OCI Corporation
Omsk Carbon Group
Orion Engineered Carbons
Panther Carbon Black
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
Sanqiang Carbon Black
Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy
Stakhanov Carbon Black
Tokai Carbon
Tuimasy Ivanovsky Techuglerod
Xinxing Chemical Carbon
Yaroslavl Carbon Black
Yongdong Chemical Industry
Yunnan Coal Chemical (Yunwei)
Zhongyi Coal Chemical Industry
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z4ag0
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer