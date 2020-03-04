ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:32 | 04.03.2020
World Fuel Services Corporation Completes Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation’s UVair® Fuel Business

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.’s UVair® fuel business.

“We are pleased to welcome the UVair® team to the World Fuel Services organization,” stated Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer of World Fuel Services Corporation. “This acquisition complements our organic growth initiatives and will provide additional momentum for the advancement of our global aviation platform.”

UVair, headquartered in Houston, Texas, serves business and general aviation customers at more than 5,000 locations worldwide. While Universal will maintain its international trip planning services business, as part of the purchase of the UVair® fuel business, Universal will now be working exclusively with World Fuel Services to provide fuel supply to their customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005438/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

14:39 Uhr | 04.03.2020
Kupferkonzern Aurubis geht bei ...

14:37 Uhr | 04.03.2020
LBS Südwest verzeichnet hohe ...

14:34 Uhr | 04.03.2020
Thüringer FDP-Abgeordnete gehen ...

14:31 Uhr | 04.03.2020
ROUNDUP/Portal: ...

14:29 Uhr | 04.03.2020
VIRUS/Covid-19: Opposition uneins ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer