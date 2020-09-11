|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 11.09.2020
World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2020.
For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.
