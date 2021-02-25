|
World Fuel Services Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT)
GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share
Adjusted net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA of $44.6 million
GAAP net income of $109.6 million, or $1.71 per diluted share
Adjusted net income of $73.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA of $261.4 million
“While the past year presented some of the most challenging conditions that our company and the market has ever experienced, our risk management capabilities and the resilience of our diversified business model has provided a number of near-term opportunities and our longer-term growth prospects remain strong,” stated Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer of World Fuel Services Corporation. “We are truly proud of our global team’s dedication and tenacity during this difficult time, delivering exceptional service to our customers in the midst of the global health and economic crisis.”
For the full year, our aviation segment generated gross profit of $352.9 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year, driven by the decline in volume as a consequence of the depressed demand for air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, together with a reduction in our government-related activity as a result of the drawdown of troops in Afghanistan. Our marine segment generated gross profit of $151.4 million, a decrease of 17% year-over-year, principally attributable to reduced global-economic activity as a result of the pandemic and lower average fuel prices throughout the year. Our land segment generated gross profit of $347.6 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year, primarily due to the sale of our Multi Service business, coupled with a decline in our North American operations due to the pandemic and a reduction in government-related activity in Afghanistan.
“While the effects of COVID-19 significantly impacted our results this past year, we took swift action to reduce our costs to better align with current economic realities, mitigating the negative impact of the near-term decline in gross profit,” said Ira M. Birns, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We also further strengthened our balance sheet by generating record operating cash flow, providing significant liquidity to fund organic growth as business activity accelerates and to make strategic investments in areas with the greatest opportunities for long-term growth and operating leverage.”
As a result, we experienced a sharp decline in sales volume and profitability across our aviation, land and marine segments beginning in the second quarter of 2020, which persisted throughout the balance of the year. Demand showed some moderate improvement through the second half of 2020, however, our results remained well below pre-pandemic levels. Since the level of activity in our business and that of our customers has historically been driven by the level of economic activity globally, we generally expect these negative impacts to continue through 2021. Any subsequent recovery will be dependent on, among other things, further actions taken by governments and businesses to contain and combat the virus, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine development and distribution, as well as how quickly, and to what extent, normal economic and operating conditions can resume on a sustainable global basis.
In light of the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took a number of actions throughout 2020 to ensure the safety of our employees and other stakeholders and initiated a number of initiatives related to cost reduction, liquidity and operating efficiencies. The ultimate magnitude and duration of the adverse effects of the pandemic on our business will depend on the timing and extent to which the global economy, and our customers in the aviation, land and marine transportation industries in particular, recover from the health crisis and global economic downturn. However, we will continue to seek additional opportunities to further enhance our operating efficiencies, reduce costs and support our customers throughout this crisis and the eventual recovery.
We believe that the Non-GAAP Measures, when considered in conjunction with our financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, are useful to investors to further aid in evaluating the ongoing financial performance of the Company and to provide greater transparency as supplemental information to our GAAP results.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to the presentation of such metrics by other companies. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to World Fuel Services and available to common shareholders by the sum of the weighted average number of shares of common stock, stock units, restricted stock entitled to dividends not subject to forfeiture and vested restricted stock units outstanding during the period and the number of additional shares of common stock that would have been outstanding if our outstanding potentially dilutive securities had been issued. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP Measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this press release and on our website.
For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.
— Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts —
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
658.8
$
186.1
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $53.8 million and $35.5 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
1,238.4
2,891.9
Inventories
344.3
593.3
Prepaid expenses
51.1
80.6
Short-term derivative assets, net
66.4
59.5
Other current assets
280.4
358.8
Total current assets
2,639.3
4,170.1
Property and equipment, net
342.6
360.9
Goodwill
858.6
843.7
Identifiable intangible and other non-current assets
659.8
617.7
Total assets
$
4,500.3
$
5,992.4
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
22.9
$
54.1
Accounts payable
1,214.7
2,602.7
Customer deposits
155.8
126.7
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
290.6
378.9
Total current liabilities
1,684.0
3,162.4
Long-term debt
501.8
574.7
Non-current income tax liabilities, net
215.5
210.1
Other long-term liabilities
186.1
151.3
Total liabilities
2,587.4
4,098.5
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
World Fuel shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 0.1 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100.0 shares authorized, 62.9 and 65.2 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
0.6
0.7
Capital in excess of par value
204.6
274.7
Retained earnings
1,836.7
1,761.3
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(132.6
)
(146.3
)
Total World Fuel shareholders’ equity
1,909.3
1,890.4
Noncontrolling interest
3.6
3.5
Total equity
1,912.9
1,893.9
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,500.3
$
5,992.4
$
4,702.1
$
9,358.1
$
20,358.3
$
36,819.0
Cost of revenue
4,536.9
9,071.5
19,506.5
35,707.0
Gross profit
165.2
286.6
851.8
1,112.0
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
77.2
123.4
366.9
470.4
General and administrative
62.1
89.3
311.1
322.2
Asset impairments
7.0
—
25.6
—
Restructuring charges
2.6
13.4
10.3
19.7
148.8
226.1
714.0
812.3
Income from operations
16.4
60.5
137.9
299.7
Non-operating income (expenses), net:
Interest expense and other financing costs, net
(10.9
)
(14.8
)
(44.9
)
(73.9
)
Other income (expense), net
(6.2
)
11.8
68.8
11.5
(17.1
)
(3.0
)
23.9
(62.4
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(0.7
)
57.5
161.7
237.3
Provision for income taxes
3.0
0.7
52.1
56.2
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
(3.8
)
56.8
109.6
181.1
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(0.2
)
0.3
0.1
2.2
Net income (loss) attributable to World Fuel
$
(3.6
)
$
56.5
$
109.6
$
178.9
Basic earnings per common share
$
(0.06
)
$
0.86
$
1.72
$
2.71
Basic weighted average common shares
63.4
65.3
63.7
66.1
Diluted earnings per common share
$
(0.06
)
$
0.86
$
1.71
$
2.69
Diluted weighted average common shares
63.4
65.9
64.0
66.5
Comprehensive income:
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
$
(3.8
)
$
56.8
$
109.6
$
181.1
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
26.8
25.5
13.8
8.2
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax benefit of $2.4 and benefit of $6.4 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and net of income tax benefit of $0.0 and benefit of $8.7 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
(7.1
)
(18.7
)
(0.1
)
(25.5
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
19.7
6.9
13.7
(17.3
)
Comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
16.0
63.7
123.3
163.7
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(1.2
)
—
(2.7
)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to World Fuel
$
16.0
$
64.8
$
123.3
$
166.5
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
$
(3.8
)
$
56.8
$
109.6
$
181.1
Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19.5
23.2
85.8
87.4
Provision for bad debt
5.8
6.3
63.7
25.9
Share-based payment award compensation costs
(3.3
)
11.3
(0.9
)
23.6
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(6.5
)
1.9
(14.4
)
3.3
Restructuring charges
—
12.6
0.3
12.6
Foreign currency (gains) losses, net
0.5
11.3
0.6
10.8
Gain on sale of business
—
(13.9
)
(80.0
)
(13.9
)
Other
(10.2
)
(2.0
)
1.9
(1.8
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
16.7
(185.3
)
1,300.3
(164.1
)
Inventories
(48.4
)
(7.8
)
251.0
(61.3
)
Prepaid expenses
5.5
(10.6
)
28.1
(17.8
)
Short-term derivative assets, net
61.4
4.8
(6.9
)
132.0
Other current assets
(9.2
)
5.6
63.2
(52.8
)
Cash collateral with counterparties
(1.7
)
(39.5
)
44.2
(42.7
)
Other non-current assets
(1.2
)
5.5
(8.7
)
33.6
Accounts payable
97.6
107.1
(1,223.9
)
143.7
Customer deposits
34.1
11.9
23.6
8.1
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(56.1
)
(32.1
)
(87.6
)
(91.9
)
Non-current income tax, net and other long-term liabilities
12.5
93.0
54.3
12.8
Total adjustments
117.3
3.3
494.5
47.7
113.5
60.1
604.1
228.8
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
—
(128.6
)
—
Proceeds from sale of business, net of divested cash
(8.8
)
30.8
259.6
30.8
Capital expenditures
(5.8
)
(21.3
)
(51.3
)
(80.9
)
Other investing activities, net
0.6
(4.9
)
(6.9
)
(0.4
)
(14.0
)
4.6
72.8
(50.5
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings of debt
0.4
549.3
2,095.4
5,001.7
Repayments of debt
(4.6
)
(611.8
)
(2,207.4
)
(5,080.2
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(6.3
)
(6.5
)
(25.6
)
(21.1
)
Repurchases of common stock
(12.7
)
—
(68.3
)
(65.4
)
Other financing activities, net
(1.0
)
(32.8
)
(7.1
)
(39.9
)
(24.2
)
(101.8
)
(213.0
)
(204.9
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
10.8
4.8
8.8
1.0
86.0
(32.4
)
472.7
(25.6
)
Cash and cash equivalents, as of the beginning of the period
572.7
218.5
186.1
211.7
$
658.8
$
186.1
$
658.8
$
186.1
$
(3.6
)
$
56.5
$
109.6
$
178.9
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
0.5
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
(0.9
)
1.4
1.8
2.4
Gains on sale of business
—
(13.9
)
(80.0
)
(13.9
)
Asset impairments
6.9
—
25.5
—
Restructuring charges
2.6
13.4
10.3
19.7
Income tax impacts
(4.0
)
(0.2
)
6.3
(2.0
)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to World Fuel
$
1.1
$
57.2
$
73.6
$
185.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.06
)
$
0.86
$
1.71
$
2.69
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
0.01
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
(0.01
)
0.02
0.03
0.04
Gains on sale of business
—
(0.21
)
(1.25
)
(0.21
)
Asset impairments
0.11
—
0.40
—
Restructuring charges
0.04
0.20
0.16
0.30
Income tax impacts
(0.06
)
—
0.10
(0.03
)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.02
$
0.87
$
1.15
$
2.79
$
16.4
$
60.5
$
137.9
$
299.7
Depreciation and amortization
19.5
23.2
85.8
87.4
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
(0.9
)
1.4
1.8
2.4
Asset impairments
6.9
—
25.5
—
Restructuring charges
2.6
13.4
10.3
19.7
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
44.6
$
98.5
$
261.4
$
409.2
(1)
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income from operations, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, and items that are considered to be non-operational and not representative of our core business, including those associated with acquisition and divestiture related expenses, asset impairments, and restructuring charges.
$
1,798.6
$
4,698.7
$
8,179.6
$
18,479.5
Land segment
1,714.3
2,568.5
6,663.1
10,280.9
Marine segment
1,189.3
2,090.8
5,515.7
8,058.5
$
4,702.1
$
9,358.1
$
20,358.3
$
36,819.0
Gross profit:
Aviation segment
$
70.3
$
139.8
$
352.9
$
551.6
Land segment
72.2
90.3
347.6
378.9
Marine segment
22.8
56.6
151.4
181.5
$
165.2
$
286.6
$
851.8
$
1,112.0
Income from operations:
Aviation segment
$
17.3
$
68.5
$
84.5
$
283.9
Land segment
18.4
8.8
72.6
55.0
Marine segment
3.1
22.9
58.5
67.1
38.8
100.2
215.6
406.1
Corporate overhead – unallocated
(22.4
)
(39.7
)
(77.8
)
(106.4
)
$
16.4
$
60.5
$
137.9
$
299.7
1,144.0
2,207.4
4,694.1
8,496.6
Land Segment (1)
1,272.0
1,424.5
5,062.8
5,450.4
Marine Segment (2)
1,112.8
1,340.0
4,611.8
5,518.8
Consolidated Total
3,528.7
4,971.9
14,368.8
19,465.8
(1)
Includes gallons and gallon equivalents of British Thermal Units (BTU) for our natural gas sales and Kilowatt Hours (kWh) for our World Kinect power business.
(2)
Converted from metric tons to gallons at a rate of 264 gallons per metric ton. Marine segment metric tons were 4.2 and 17.5 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
