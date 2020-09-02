ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:30 | 02.09.2020
World premiere: TEXPA innovation produces fitted sheets with 90° corners and 360° all-around elastic band

SAAL A.D. SAALE, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TEXPA, the world’s leading manufacturer of fully automated production lines for home textiles, has taken automation to a new level with “FITTED C90 – 360.”With the introduction of the first fully automatic line, TEXPA has succeeded in creating an innovation that produces fitted sheets from the roll to the final product – with 90° corners and a 360° elastic band sewn in all the way round.TEXPA meets the demand for highest precision and quality from producers and end customers alike thanks to a self-developed system that ensures the exact shaping of all four corners. State-of-the-art robot systems guarantee a consistently reliable and personnel-independent production.Built-in label dispensers allow for the positioning of labels in the hem as well as in the corners – and with the feature to connect an additional automatic folding machine, the efficiency increases even more.The world’s first automatic fitted sheet production line has already been delivered to a renowned German bed linen manufacturer.- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com [http://www.apimages.com/]) -Contact: Christina Stoiber sales@texpa.de[mailto:sales@texpa.de] +49 9762 / 79021Texpa Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Web site: https://www.texpa.de/


