ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:06 | 30.12.2021
World Virtual & In-Person Mining Tech Hybrid Conference: London, United Kingdom – April 27-28, 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mining Tech World Hybrid Event” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
THE LEADING TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE PLATFORM FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Meet the leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at MiningTech World.

For 2022, we are transforming into a hybrid event to capture wider global audience in the new business environment and at the same time provide an in-person event experience for those travelling to London. This will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

Expect to meet more than 200 global attendees from more than 30 countries at this premier mining technology conference and exhibition in London, United Kingdom.

Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.
Hybrid event features for virtual attendees
We’ll be broadcasting presentations and live interactive sessions from leading mining industry experts across the world. There’ll be interaction, Q&A, polls and live virtual panel discussions. Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand.
LIVE STREAMED CONTENT
Log in online to virtual event platform to watch live conference presentations from anywhere in the world. You can interact with other participants in live chat, polls, and Q&A sessions.
ON-DEMAND ACCESS
If you miss any of the sessions or not in your time zone, you can log in at a time that suits you, and catch up on all presentations on-demand.
VIRTUAL 1-2-1 MEETINGS
Our virtual event platform enables you to see other attendees, initiative chat and schedule private virtual meetings.
ONLINE EXPO FOR 365 DAYS, 24/7
Our virtual event platform stays live for one year enabling you to visit the exhibition showcase featuring mining innovations, equipment and software anytime you want
What to expect?TOP SPEAKERS
Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.
LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS
The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.
NETWORKING
From speed networking to 1-2-1 meetings across 2 days you’re assured to make the right connections.
Who Should Attend:
Mining Company CIOs, IT Directors & Regional Heads

COOs, Chief Engineers, Automation, Heads of Technical Services

Chief Geologists

Heads of Operations & Production

Heads of TICA & Mine Managers

Technology Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

Environmental & Sustainability Managers

Local and International Investors & Financiers

Brokers & Corporate Advisors

Lawyers & Consultants
SpeakersEDSON ANTONIO
Global Artificial Intelligence Manager

Vale

Brazil
PIETER OOSTHUIZEN
Chief Digital & Information Officer

Vedanta Zinc International

South Africa
GRAEME O’NEILL
CEO

Bayhorse Silver

Canada
DR. DECLAN VOGT
Lecturer – Robotic & Automated Mining

Camborne School of Mines

United Kingdom
DR. ALI SOOFASTAEI
Industrial Global Project Leader, Artificial Intelligence Center/AI Project Leader, Vale

Australia
DOUGLAS MORRISON
President & CEO

CEMI – Centre for Excellence in Mining

Canada
MARK HOLMES
Health & Safety Manager

ICMM

United Kingdom
RYAN SIGGELKOW
Senior Vice President, Technology

HARD-LINE

Canada
DAVID MARTIN
Founder, Forge Consulting/Former Manager (Operational Technology), Glencore Copper

Zambia
KIMMO JARVINEN
Managing Director

Metallinjalostajat – Association of Finnish Steel and Metal Producers

Finland
PAUL TIM WHILLANS
Principal & Owner

Whillans Mine Studies Ltd

Canada

Kash Sirinan
DR. KASH SIRINANDA
Futurist & Founder

Elite Futurists & Mine Connector

Australia
CHRIS DOORNBOS
President & CEO

E3 Metals Corp

Canada
JORGE ROCCA
Sr. Area Sales Manager South America

Eagle Eye Networks

Peru
ADRIANA BASSI
Regional Infrastructure Manager IT/OT

BHP

Chile
ABDEL DIANI
Director of Distribution

Microdrones

Germany
RIKARD SVALL
Head of Mapping & Sales

5D Teknik

Sweden
MEDERIC SUON
IROC Manager

Societe Le Nickel

New Caledonia
DIRK DE BRUYN
Vice President, B2B – Global Industry

Total

France
JARED LAZERSON
CEO, Margaret Lake Diamonds/Chairman, MGX Minerals

Canada
RICHARD SPENCER
President & Director

Aurania Resources

Canada

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujdf01
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005085/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer