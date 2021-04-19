|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:06 | 30.12.2021
World Virtual & In-Person Mining Tech Hybrid Conference: London, United Kingdom – April 27-28, 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mining Tech World Hybrid Event” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
For 2022, we are transforming into a hybrid event to capture wider global audience in the new business environment and at the same time provide an in-person event experience for those travelling to London. This will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
Expect to meet more than 200 global attendees from more than 30 countries at this premier mining technology conference and exhibition in London, United Kingdom.
Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.
COOs, Chief Engineers, Automation, Heads of Technical Services
Chief Geologists
Heads of Operations & Production
Heads of TICA & Mine Managers
Technology Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
Environmental & Sustainability Managers
Local and International Investors & Financiers
Brokers & Corporate Advisors
Lawyers & Consultants
Vale
Brazil
Vedanta Zinc International
South Africa
Bayhorse Silver
Canada
Camborne School of Mines
United Kingdom
Australia
CEMI – Centre for Excellence in Mining
Canada
ICMM
United Kingdom
HARD-LINE
Canada
Zambia
Metallinjalostajat – Association of Finnish Steel and Metal Producers
Finland
Whillans Mine Studies Ltd
Canada
Kash Sirinan
Elite Futurists & Mine Connector
Australia
E3 Metals Corp
Canada
Eagle Eye Networks
Peru
BHP
Chile
Microdrones
Germany
5D Teknik
Sweden
Societe Le Nickel
New Caledonia
Total
France
Canada
Aurania Resources
Canada
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujdf01
