World’s Sole Owner of PERKLONE and TRIKLONE Now Supplying Saudi Arabia Oil & Petroleum Refineries; PERKLONE EXT; Catalyst grade, UOP Approved

RUNCORN, England, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PERKLONE EXT [http://www.perklone-ext.sa/] is a very special high purity grade of Perchloroethylene for use in the regeneration of oil refining catalysts. Perklone EXT has Universal Oil Products (UOP) approval. Perklone EXT is required by UOP Penex Process and CCR Platforming Process for Refining Petrochemicals and Naphtha Isomerization.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319159/PERKLONE_EXT_Catalyst_UK.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319159/PERKLONE_EXT_Catalyst_UK.jpg]PERKLONE(TM) EXT is a registered trademark Supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UKProduct name:Perklone(TM) EXT ( Catalyst grade / refineries applications / Isomerization grade)Perklone(TM) EXT ( Tetrachloroethylene /Perchloroethylene)Perklone(TM) EXT (our branded product ( ICI Perklone EXT ; UOP approved product )Banner Chemicals UK now offers to the Saudi Oil Refineries the UK unique product:Perchloroethylene PCE (branded PERKLONE(TM) EXT)Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:”We are delighted to supply PERKLONE EXT to Saudi Arabia. We have already seen great interest and satisfaction from our Saudi customers. We have supplied PERKLONE EXT to most refineries to worldwide, including to some of the world’s largest oil refineries. With our dedicated and committed team, the international recognition for PERKLONE EXT is growing worldwide and we look forward to sharing our success with Saudi customers.”ABOUT PERKLONE & TRIKLONE [http://www.bannerchemicals.com/] , MEC Prime [http://methylene-chloride-prime.com/] , BRANDSBanner Chemicals exclusively supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA [http://methylene-chloride-prime.com/] , TRIKLONE U [http://www.triklone-u.com/] , TRIKLONE LE [http://www.triklone-le.com/], PERKLONE MD [http://www.perklone-md.com/], PERKLONE D [http://www.perklone-d.com/] and PERKLONE EXT [http://www.perklone-ext.com/]

PERKLONE, TRIKLONE, MEC Prime are registered trademarks suppliedGLOBALLY andEXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK

— All products are manufactured under ISO9001 from premium quality

feedstocks and of 99.99% pure

About Banner Chemicals UKBanner Chemicals is a 2M Holdings subsidiary, exporting to 90 countries and won the UK Queen's Award for enterprise.Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:"The additional of Triklone U (High- Purity Trichloroethylene) to our Aerospace military ASTM range of solvents gives Banner Chemicals strong position in the chlorinated industry. This includes, Triklone U for: Caprolactam industry, Vulcanising and Adhesives industry (for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts)."Contact: Dr. Maggie Kessler, telephone: +44-1928-597-000, email address: export@bannerchemicals.com