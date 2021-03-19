|
13:32 | 19.03.2021
Worldwide Agriculture Chemical Packaging Industry to 2026 – Asia-Pacific to Hold a Significant Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agriculture Chemical Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Agricultural Chemical Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.
Packaging plays a crucial role in the agriculture industry, as agrochemical products such as fertilizers and pesticides are toxic. Hence they need advanced packaging solutions, which can reduce the risk of handling, storing, and transporting these chemical products. Therefore, the packaging of these products is designed for better sealing to avoid the risk of loss during transportation.
According to The Wall Street Journal,500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags are consumed worldwide. The factors which are influencing the adoption of plastics in this market are its lightweight, reliable, and economic nature. For instance, in 2019, Nexus packaging launched innostacker, which is lightweight and can also have the capacity of recycling.
Flexible plastics are used for flexible packaging solutions, and this can also reduce an organization’s carbon footprint. The application of pouches & bags in agrochemical packaging has increased due to its higher safety against transportation losses in a sustainable manner. For instance, Scholle IPN offers pouch packaging fertilizer solutions that provide a better product to package ration than rigid formats like bottles and jars.
Moreover, the demand for agrochemical packaging is increasing in different developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The increasing trend of food production and the consumption of chemical fertilizer are creating substantial market potentials for the key vendors in this market. According to the Department of Agriculture Corporation India, the total food grain production in India is estimated at 291.95 million, which is higher by 6.74 million tonnes from its previous year 2018.
Major key vendors in this market are also offering innovative bags and pouches formats, sizes, and functionality in response to the consumer demand for convenience. For instance, Mauser Packaging Solutions launched IBC Valve Seal with its recyclable and tamper-evident, which makes this product suitable to use in the Agriculture Chemical Packaging market.
