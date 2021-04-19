10:54 | 20.10.2021

Worldwide Agriculture Sensors Industry to 2026 – Featuring Acclima, AgEagle and Ceres Imaging Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also provide qualitative insights on emerging technologies related to agriculture sensors. The market information has been segmented by application, and product across the global, region, and country levels. Agriculture sensors are deployed in the field to enable the farmers to manage the crop at a micro scale, conserve resources, reduce impact on the environment, and increase agricultural production. These sensors are connected via cellular or via wi-fi network and provide real-time data to the farmers, which aid them in their decision-making processes. The report also provides information on industry outlook, business dynamics, product benchmarking, patent analysis, and supply chain analysis, among others. We have considered various regions and countries in the market study which include North America, Europe, U.K., Rest-of-the-World, China, Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Companies Mentioned

Acclima Inc. AgEagle LLC Auroras s.r.l Avidor High Tech Acquity Agriculture AgriData Bosch CropX Ceres Imaging Edyn PrecisionHawk Pycno Sentera LLC Trimble Inc. The Yield Pty Ltd

Key Topics Covered:1 Markets2 Application

2.1 Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Applications) 2.1.1 Yield Mapping and Monitoring 2.1.2 Disease Detection and Control 2.1.3 Soil Monitoring 2.1.4 Irrigation and Water Management 2.1.5 Others 2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Applications) 2.2.1 Yield Mapping and Monitoring 2.2.2 Disease Detection and Control 2.2.3 Soil Monitoring 2.2.4 Irrigation and Water Management 2.2.5 Others

3 Products

3.1 Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Product) 3.1.1 Optical sensors 3.1.2 Location sensors 3.1.3 Ground sensors 3.1.4 Airflow sensors 3.1.5 Others 3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Product) 3.2.1 Optical sensors 3.2.2 Location sensors 3.2.3 Ground sensors 3.2.4 Airflow sensors 3.2.5 Others

4 Region5 Markets – Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking 5.2 Company Profile

6 Research Methodology

