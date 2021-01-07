15:15 | 07.01.2021

Worldwide Batteries for Smart Wearables Industry to 2024 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the batteries market for smart wearables and it is poised to grow by $104.72 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The reports on batteries market for smart wearables provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the raising capital for product development via crowdfunding campaigns and compatibility of smart wearables with a third-party application. The batteries market for smart wearables market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in demand for smart wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the batteries market for smart wearables growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Cymbet Corp. Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd. GMB Co. Ltd. Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd. Jenax Inc. LG Chem Ltd. LiPol Battery Co. Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. TDK Corp.

The report on batteries market for smart wearables covers the following areas:

Batteries market for smart wearables sizing Batteries market for smart wearables forecast Batteries market for smart wearables industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1.Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Li-ion battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Li-Po battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Smartwatch Smart band Smart clothing Other applications

7. Customer landscape 8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Cymbet Corp. Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd. GMB Co. Ltd. Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd. Jenax Inc. LG Chem Ltd. LiPol Battery Co. Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. TDK Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w1djn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005578/en/