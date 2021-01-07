|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:15 | 07.01.2021
Worldwide Batteries for Smart Wearables Industry to 2024 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the batteries market for smart wearables and it is poised to grow by $104.72 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
The reports on batteries market for smart wearables provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the raising capital for product development via crowdfunding campaigns and compatibility of smart wearables with a third-party application.
The batteries market for smart wearables market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in demand for smart wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the batteries market for smart wearables growth during the next few years.
Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd.
GMB Co. Ltd.
Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.
Jenax Inc.
LG Chem Ltd.
LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
TDK Corp.
Batteries market for smart wearables forecast
Batteries market for smart wearables industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Li-ion battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Li-Po battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Smart band
Smart clothing
Other applications
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Cymbet Corp.
Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd.
GMB Co. Ltd.
Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.
Jenax Inc.
LG Chem Ltd.
LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
TDK Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w1djn
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer