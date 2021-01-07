ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Worldwide Batteries for Smart Wearables Industry to 2024 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the batteries market for smart wearables and it is poised to grow by $104.72 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The reports on batteries market for smart wearables provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the raising capital for product development via crowdfunding campaigns and compatibility of smart wearables with a third-party application.

The batteries market for smart wearables market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in demand for smart wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the batteries market for smart wearables growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Cymbet Corp.

Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd.

GMB Co. Ltd.

Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.

Jenax Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.
The report on batteries market for smart wearables covers the following areas:
Batteries market for smart wearables sizing

Batteries market for smart wearables forecast

Batteries market for smart wearables industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: 1.Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product

Li-ion battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Li-Po battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
Smartwatch

Smart band

Smart clothing

Other applications
7. Customer landscape 8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cymbet Corp.

Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd.

GMB Co. Ltd.

Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.

Jenax Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.
11. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w1djn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005578/en/

