13:03 | 28.09.2020
Worldwide Biofuels Industry to 2024 – Featuring Bunge, Cargill and Koch Industries Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Biofuels Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The biofuels market is poised to grow by $ 19.44 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the biofuels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of renewable sources of energy and rising need for cleaner fuels.
The biofuels market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing government support as one of the prime reasons driving the biofuels market growth during the next few years.
Bunge Ltd.
Cargill Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
INEOS Group Holdings SA
Koch Industries Inc.
Neste Corp.
Renewable Energy Group Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Wilmar International Ltd.
Biofuels market forecast
Biofuels market industry analysis
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Ethanol – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Biodiesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir3ndz
