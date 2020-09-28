13:03 | 28.09.2020

Worldwide Biofuels Industry to 2024 – Featuring Bunge, Cargill and Koch Industries Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Biofuels Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The biofuels market is poised to grow by $ 19.44 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on the biofuels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of renewable sources of energy and rising need for cleaner fuels. The biofuels market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing government support as one of the prime reasons driving the biofuels market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co. Bunge Ltd. Cargill Inc. DuPont de Nemours Inc. INEOS Group Holdings SA Koch Industries Inc. Neste Corp. Renewable Energy Group Inc. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Wilmar International Ltd.

The biofuels market covers the following areas:

Biofuels market sizing Biofuels market forecast Biofuels market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Ethanol – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Biodiesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape 7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume driver – Demand growth Market challenges Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Archer Daniels Midland Co. Bunge Ltd. Cargill Inc. DuPont de Nemours Inc. INEOS Group Holdings SA Koch Industries Inc. Neste Corp. Renewable Energy Group Inc. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Wilmar International Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir3ndz

