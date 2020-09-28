ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:03 | 28.09.2020
Worldwide Biofuels Industry to 2024 – Featuring Bunge, Cargill and Koch Industries Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Biofuels Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The biofuels market is poised to grow by $ 19.44 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report on the biofuels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of renewable sources of energy and rising need for cleaner fuels.

The biofuels market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing government support as one of the prime reasons driving the biofuels market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Koch Industries Inc.

Neste Corp.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Wilmar International Ltd.
The biofuels market covers the following areas:
Biofuels market sizing

Biofuels market forecast

Biofuels market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ethanol – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biodiesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape 7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand growth

Market challenges

Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Koch Industries Inc.

Neste Corp.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Wilmar International Ltd.
10. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir3ndz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005349/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

13:19 Uhr | 28.09.2020
Kramp-Karrenbauer berät mit ...

13:18 Uhr | 28.09.2020
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Siemens Energy ...

13:15 Uhr | 28.09.2020
Dem Milliardenbetrug auf der Spur: ...

13:14 Uhr | 28.09.2020
Söder dringt auf bundesweit ...

13:05 Uhr | 28.09.2020
Geschäftsreisen deutscher ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer