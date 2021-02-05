15:37 | 05.02.2021

Worldwide Biostimulants Competitive Analysis Study 2021: Top Players are BASF, Isagro, Valagro, Bayer, Italpollina, Koppert Biological Systems, Acadian Seaplants, and UPL – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Worldwide Biostimulants Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as as BASF, Isagro, Valagro, Bayer, Italpollina, Koppert Biological Systems, Acadian Seaplants, and UPL were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for biostimulants. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics. The biostimulants manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in the the the the the biostimulants market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the biostimulants market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer’s needs and seller’s capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success. Over the years, the level of demand for biostimulants has increased due to its ability to improve soil health and restoring degraded soils. Biostimulants is used for a variety of crop types, such as row crops (cereals, oilseeds, and pulses), fruits & vegetables, turfs & ornamentals, and other crops and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10%. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing need for sustainable agriculture approach, bioprotective effects against abiotic stress, limited investments, and easier raw material availability.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various crop type segments such as in row crops (cereals, oilseeds, and pulses), fruits & vegetables, turfs & ornamentals, and other crops market? Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares? Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share? What are the key differentiators for major suppliers? Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players? Which companies will gain market share?

Some of the features of this research study are as follows: Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players Benchmarking of the financial strength of leading players Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning Market positioning Financial strength Revenue breakdown by market segments Revenue breakdown by regions Organizational capabilities Innovation and market leadership

Key Topics Covered: 1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description 1.2: Scoring Criteria 1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis 1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right) 1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right) 1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left) 1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)

2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 2.2: Financial Strength 2.3: Market Share Analysis 2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments 2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions

3. BASF Profile

3.1: Company Overview 3.1.1: BASF Company Description and Business Segments 3.1.2: BASF Company Statistics 3.2: Biostimulants Business Overview 3.2.1: Biostimulants Business Segment 3.2.2: Global Biostimulants Operations 3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths 3.3: Products and Product Positioning 3.3.1: Product Line Overview 3.3.2: Biostimulants Product Mapping 3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments 3.4: Markets and Market Positioning 3.4.1: Market Position in Global Biostimulants Business 3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments 3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions 3.7: Production 3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations 3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership 3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities 3.9.1: Marketing and Sales 3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record 3.10: Financial Strength

4. Isagro Profile 5. Valagro Profile 6. Bayer Profile 7. Italpollina Profile 8. Koppert Biological Systems Profile 9. Acadian Seaplants Profile 10. UPL Profile

