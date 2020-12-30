|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:04 | 30.12.2020
Worldwide Fermented Feed Ingredients Industry to 2027 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Fermented Feed Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to the report, the Global Fermented Feed Ingredient market accounted for $13.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $31.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing concerns over global food security, rising urbanization, and growing demand for animal proteins. However, stringent regulatory compliances are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
Fermented feed ingredients are the various products that have undergone different types of fermentation processes to improve the nutritional intake and nutritional content in the animal feed. These ingredients are digested more efficiently and effectively because the outer hull is broken down and the inner food products of these ingredients can be easily digested.
By ingredient, the probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are the eco-friendly alternatives to antibiotics as they enhance feed efficiency as well as animal performance. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing awareness amongst the people for maintaining better nutrition and health for their livestock and animals.
BASF
Cargill
DowDuPont
Kerry Group
AB Vista
Lonza Group
Angel Yeast
Koninklijke DSM
Kemin Industries
Kent Nutrition Group
Bluestar Adisseo
Novus International
SweetPro Feeds
Ajinomoto
Alltech
Lallemand
Novozymes
Evonik Industries
Balchem
Nutreco
Chr. Hansen
Fermented Nutrition
CJ CheilJedang
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Aquatic
5.3 Ruminant
5.4 Poultry
5.5 Swine
5.6 Other Animal Types
5.6.1 Equine
5.6.2 Pets
6.2 Amino Acids
6.3 Enzymes
6.4 Probiotics and Prebiotics
6.5 Vitamins and Minerals
6.6 Organic Acid
6.7 Carotenoids
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Dry
8.2 Batch Fermentation
8.3 Aerobic Fermentation
8.4 Continuous Fermentation
8.5 Anaerobic Fermentation
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
