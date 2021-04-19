17:41 | 30.12.2021

Worldwide Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industry to 2030 – by Operation, Gas Type and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure demand stood at 38 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 58.09 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 4.35% until 2030. Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure refers to the network of pipelines which are used to transport industrial gases. Based on gas type the market can be segmented into hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, synthetic gas, and argon. Industrial gases are basically environmental gases which are necessary for industrial operations. Growing demand of hydrogen and oxygen coupled with the lack of gas manufacturing infrastructure in remote areas globally is projected to drive the demand of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure during the forecast period. Additionally, upcoming plans of hydrogen powered cities like the South Korea government’s plan of having three hydrogen powered cities and development of a hydrogen economy is going to create a need for hydrogen pipeline thus generating the demand for industrial gas pipeline infrastructure. Moreover, increasing old age population and prevalence of chronic diseases is going to create demand for oxygen globally, this is also an influencing factor supporting demand rise for industrial gas pipeline infrastructure. In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on a number of industries. The demand for medical gases saw a sudden surge. This had an impact on the demand of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure for the first half of 2020. The demand for industrial gas pipeline infrastructure grew during the coronavirus pandemic. Factors like rapid urbanization, expansion of industries across the developing nations and consistent government support to improve the gas accessibility along with growing need to upgrade the existing network to satisfy the rapidly increasing demand will aid to the growth of the market in the future five years. Region wise, Asia pacific region holds the major share of global demand for industrial gas pipeline infrastructure due to increasing demand of industrial gases such as nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, etc. Moreover, increasing population and per capita income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with growing number of industries using industrial gas pipeline infrastructure is another factor influencing demand growth in the Asia Pacific region. Major players for industrial gas pipeline infrastructure globally include Air Liquide SA, Linde Group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Yingde Gases Company Group Limited, Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, Air Water Inc., Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, Gulf Cryo, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hangyang Co.,Ltd., Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation HyGear, Iceblick Ltd

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure which covers production, demand and supply of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market globally. To analyse and forecast the market size of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure . To classify and forecast global industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for global industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market. To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:1. Global Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity, By Volume 1.1.1. By Company 1.2. Production, By Volume 1.2.1. By Company 1.3. Operating Efficiency 1.3.1. By Company

2. Global Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

2.1. By Operation 2.2. By Gas Type 2.3. By Region 2.4. By Company

3. North America Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Market Outlook, 2015-20304. North America Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume5. Asia Pacific Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Market Outlook, 2015-20306. Asia Pacific Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume7. Europe Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Market Outlook, 2015-20308. Europe Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume9. MEA Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Market Outlook, 2015-203010. MEA Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume11. South America Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Market Outlook, 2015-203012. South America Industrial gas pipeline infrastructure Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume13. By Region13. News and Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hc2fe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005237/en/