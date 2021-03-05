18:18 | 05.03.2021

Worldwide Industry for Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain to 2027 – Featuring IBM, SAP and Provenance Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Type (Public, Private, Hybrid/Consortium), Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises), Stakeholders, Service Providers, Application and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market size is projected to reach USD 2015.09 Mn by 2027, from USD 133 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 47.44% during 2021-2027. The blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by type, organization size, stakeholders, service providers, application and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions. The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market.

Companies Mentioned

IBM TE-FOOD International GmbH Microsoft ACR-NET Ambrosus SAP SE Chainvine Ripe.io AgriDigital OriginTrail Provenance

Reason to purchase this Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market over the next years. Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them. Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others. Identify the major channels that are driving the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market. Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered: 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. INTRODUCTION 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation 3.2. Market Trends Analysis 3.3. Major Funding & Investments 3.4. Market Dynamics 3.4.1. Drivers 3.4.2. Restraints 3.4.3. Opportunities 3.5. Value Chain Analysis 3.6. Pricing Analysis

4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET

4.1. Impact of Covid-19 On Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market By Type 4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market By Organization Size 4.3. Impact of Covid-19 On Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market By Stakeholders 4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market By Service Providers 4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market By Application 4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market by Region

5. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction 5.2. Public 5.3. Private 5.4. Hybrid/Consortium

6. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises 6.2. Large Enterprises

7. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, BY STAKEHOLDERS

7.1. Growers 7.2. Food manufacturers/processors 7.3. Retailers

8. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, BY SERVICE PROVIDERS

8.1. Application providers 8.2. Middleware providers 8.3. Infrastructure providers

9. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9.1. Product traceability, tracking, and visibility 9.2. Payment and settlement 9.3. Smart contract 9.4. Governance, risk, and compliance management

10. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. North America 10.2. Europe 10.3. Asia Pacific 10.4. Rest of the World

11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS 12. COMPANY PROFILES

