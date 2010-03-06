14:14 | 24.11.2020

Worldwide Industry for Sectionalizers to 2025 – Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Sectionalizer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The sectionalizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Company ABB Ltd. Siemens AG Eaton Corporation plc G&W Electric Company Hubbell Incorporated Schneider Electric SE Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Mitsubishi Electric Corporation S&C Electric Company

Key Market Trends Three-Phase Sectionlizer to Dominate the Market

The sectionalizer is a self-contained, circuit-opening device used in conjunction with source-side protective devices, such as reclosers or circuit breakers, to isolate faulted sections of electrical distribution systems automatically. According to a report in 2018, the Middle East & North African region is expected to invest USD 17.6 billion in smart grid infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to drive the transmission and distribution network. In Africa, several countries had more than 50% of the population without access to electricity. In the forecast period, with growing outreach to power, the demand for sectionalizer is expected to grow significantly. According to State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), the country’s energy demand, in 2030, is expected to exceed 10 Petawatt hour (PWH). As a result, there is a need for the expansion of the existing power transmission network, which is expected to drive the demand for sectionalizers. USAID’s Power Africa initiative and World Banks’s Lighting Africa initiative seeks to enable access to electricity to millions of new connections, expanding power distribution market and simultaneously the demand of sectionalizer. With the adaptation of smart grid and smart transformer, the demand for three-phase sectionalizers is likely to grow considerably in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for sectionalizers. The grid expansion and modification in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are one of the major driving factors. In 2019, the power supply project for the China-Laos railway was inaugurated. It is likely to build twenty circuits of 115kV transmission lines with a total length of 268 km and extend 11 bays in 10 substations to supply power from the state-run Electricite du Laos’ grid to 10 railway traction substations. The project is expected to increase the demand for sectionalizer. Nations like Myanmar and Pakistan in 2018 has 57% and 23% population without electricity access. With grid expansion projects in such countries, the demand for sectionalizer is likely to grow significantly. The transformer industry in India was growing continuously and reached INR 148 billion in 2018. The continuous growth of transformers is also driving the market considerably. Asia-Pacific has several ongoing smart grid development projects and smart city projects, which are creating significant demand for sectionalizers.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study 1.2 Market Definiton 1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025 4.3 Recent Trends and Developments 4.4 Government Policies and Regulations 4.5 Market Dynamics 4.5.1 Drivers 4.5.2 Restraints 4.6 Supply Chain Analysis 4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants 4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services 4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Phase 5.1.1 Single Phase 5.1.2 Three Phase 5.2 Geography 5.2.1 North America 5.2.2 Europe 5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 5.2.4 South America 5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 6.3 Company Profiles 6.3.1 General Electric Company 6.3.2 ABB Ltd. 6.3.3 Siemens AG 6.3.4 Eaton Corporation plc 6.3.5 G&W Electric Company 6.3.6 Hubbell Incorporated 6.3.7 Schneider Electric SE 6.3.8 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 6.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6.3.10 S&C Electric Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gybbv4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005603/en/