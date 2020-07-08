ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:50 | 08.07.2020
Worldwide Inverter Industry to 2027 – Key Acquisitions & Mergers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Inverter – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Inverter market accounted for $9.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $39.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector and rise in the consumption of wind energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries present in the vehicles to supply power to the secondary devices and systems installed in them is restraining the market growth.

Inverter is an electronic device that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source. It is a combination of mechanical effects (such as a rotary apparatus) and electronic circuitry.

Based on sales channel, the indirect sales channel segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are widely adopted by manufacturers to provide their solutions to various end users. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing investments for the deployment of industrial automation solutions, importance on rules that demand workforce safety and operational costs of power plants due to innovations in technologies.
Companies Mentioned
ABB

Altenergy Power System

Bestek

Darfon Electronics

Delphi Technologies

Enphase Energy

Fronius International

General Electric

Goodwe

Huawei Technologies

Power Electronics

Schneider Electric

Sensata Technologies

SMA Solar Technology

Solaredge Technologies

Sungrow Power Supply

What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface
2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Inverter Market, By Sales Channel
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Indirect Sales Channel

5.3 Direct Sales Channel
6 Global Inverter Market, By Phase-Based Classification of Inverters
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single Phase

6.3 Three Phase
7 Global Inverter Market, By Output Voltage
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Above 500 V

7.3 300-500 V

7.4 100-300 V
8 Global Inverter Market, By Output Power Rating
8.1 Introduction

8.2 10-50 kW

8.3 50-100 kW

8.4 Above 100 kW

8.5 Below 10 kW
9 Global Inverter Market, By Waveform-Based Classification of Inverters
9.1 Introduction

9.2 Square Wave Inverters

9.3 Pure Sine Wave Inverters

9.4 Modified Sine Wave Inverters
10 Global Inverter Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction

10.2 Non-Solar Inverters

10.2.1 Residential Inverters

10.2.2 Vehicle Inverters

10.2.2.1 Vehicle Type

10.2.2.1.1 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)

10.2.2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)

10.2.2.1.3 Battery Electric Vehicles(BEVS)

10.3 Solar Inverters

10.3.1 Connection Type

10.3.1.1 Grid-Tied

10.3.1.2 Stand-Alone

10.3.2 Inverter Type

10.3.2.1 Central Inverters

10.3.2.2 Hybrid Inverters

10.3.2.3 Micro Inverters

10.3.2.4 String Inverters
11 Global Inverter Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive

11.3 Commercial

11.4 PV Plants

11.5 Residential
12 Global Inverter Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0dhn2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005449/en/

