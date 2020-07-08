12:50 | 08.07.2020

Worldwide Inverter Industry to 2027 – Key Acquisitions & Mergers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Inverter – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Inverter market accounted for $9.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $39.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector and rise in the consumption of wind energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries present in the vehicles to supply power to the secondary devices and systems installed in them is restraining the market growth. Inverter is an electronic device that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source. It is a combination of mechanical effects (such as a rotary apparatus) and electronic circuitry. Based on sales channel, the indirect sales channel segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are widely adopted by manufacturers to provide their solutions to various end users. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing investments for the deployment of industrial automation solutions, importance on rules that demand workforce safety and operational costs of power plants due to innovations in technologies.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Altenergy Power System Bestek Darfon Electronics Delphi Technologies Enphase Energy Fronius International General Electric Goodwe Huawei Technologies Power Electronics Schneider Electric Sensata Technologies SMA Solar Technology Solaredge Technologies Sungrow Power Supply What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 End User Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Inverter Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Indirect Sales Channel 5.3 Direct Sales Channel

6 Global Inverter Market, By Phase-Based Classification of Inverters

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Single Phase 6.3 Three Phase

7 Global Inverter Market, By Output Voltage

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Above 500 V 7.3 300-500 V 7.4 100-300 V

8 Global Inverter Market, By Output Power Rating

8.1 Introduction 8.2 10-50 kW 8.3 50-100 kW 8.4 Above 100 kW 8.5 Below 10 kW

9 Global Inverter Market, By Waveform-Based Classification of Inverters

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Square Wave Inverters 9.3 Pure Sine Wave Inverters 9.4 Modified Sine Wave Inverters

10 Global Inverter Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Non-Solar Inverters 10.2.1 Residential Inverters 10.2.2 Vehicle Inverters 10.2.2.1 Vehicle Type 10.2.2.1.1 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS) 10.2.2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS) 10.2.2.1.3 Battery Electric Vehicles(BEVS) 10.3 Solar Inverters 10.3.1 Connection Type 10.3.1.1 Grid-Tied 10.3.1.2 Stand-Alone 10.3.2 Inverter Type 10.3.2.1 Central Inverters 10.3.2.2 Hybrid Inverters 10.3.2.3 Micro Inverters 10.3.2.4 String Inverters

11 Global Inverter Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction 11.2 Automotive 11.3 Commercial 11.4 PV Plants 11.5 Residential

12 Global Inverter Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction 12.2 North America 12.3 Europe 12.4 Asia Pacific 12.5 South America 12.6 Middle East & Africa

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 13.3 New Product Launch 13.4 Expansions 13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0dhn2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005449/en/