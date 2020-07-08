|
Worldwide Inverter Industry to 2027 – Key Acquisitions & Mergers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Inverter – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Inverter market accounted for $9.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $39.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.
Large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector and rise in the consumption of wind energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries present in the vehicles to supply power to the secondary devices and systems installed in them is restraining the market growth.
Inverter is an electronic device that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source. It is a combination of mechanical effects (such as a rotary apparatus) and electronic circuitry.
Based on sales channel, the indirect sales channel segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are widely adopted by manufacturers to provide their solutions to various end users. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing investments for the deployment of industrial automation solutions, importance on rules that demand workforce safety and operational costs of power plants due to innovations in technologies.
Altenergy Power System
Bestek
Darfon Electronics
Delphi Technologies
Enphase Energy
Fronius International
General Electric
Goodwe
Huawei Technologies
Power Electronics
Schneider Electric
Sensata Technologies
SMA Solar Technology
Solaredge Technologies
Sungrow Power Supply
