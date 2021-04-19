|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:34 | 20.10.2021
Worldwide Liquid Fertilizer Industry to 2026 – Ongoing Need to Enhance Pasture Production Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Liquid Fertilizer Market Research Report by Crop, Type, Major Compound, Production Process, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Liquid Fertilizer Market size was estimated at USD 2,137.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,264.25 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% reaching USD 3,073.65 million by 2026.
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?
Potential growth attributed to ease of use and application of liquid fertilizers
Rising adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture
Robust growth in greenhouse vegetable production
Agroliquid
Compo Expert Gmbh
Haifa Chemicals Ltd
Israel Chemical Ltd. (Icl)
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Kugler Company
Plant Food Company
Rural Liquid Fertilizers
Yara International Asa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba3b60
