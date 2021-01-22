11:25 | 22.01.2021

Worldwide Marble Industry to 2030 – Players Include Emek Marble, Stone Land & MGT Stone Company Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Marble Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global marble market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about important drivers, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for future growth of the global marble market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global marble market would expand during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global marble market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the global marble market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the global marble market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global marble market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global marble market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.

Companies Mentioned

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A. Global Mining Company Delta Granite And Marble Inc. NAMCO CO. SRL EMIRATES MARBLE Kinan Marble Atlantis Marbles Turkish Marbles Emek Marble Stone Land MGT Stone Company Asian Stones

Key Questions Answered in the Report on Marble Market

Which product and application segments of the global marble market would emerge as major revenue generators during the forecast period? How are key market players successfully earning revenues out of advantages of marble? What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global marble market between 2020 and 2030? What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global marble market? Which application segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global marble market during the forecast period? Which are leading companies operating in the global marble market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation 1.2. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used 2.2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Marble Market

3.1. Market Value, Indicative (Us$ Mn) 3.2. Top Three Trends

4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview 4.2. Key Market Developments 4.3. Market Indicators

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis 5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.3. Value Chain Analysis 5.4. List of Potential Customers

6. Global Marble Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis 7. Global Marble Market: Price Trend Analysis, 2019 8. Global Marble Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, by Product

8.1. Key Findings and Introduction 8.2. Global Marble Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030 8.3. Global Marble Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

9. Global Marble Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, by Application

9.1. Key Findings and Introduction 9.2. Global Marble Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030 9.3. Global Marble Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

10. Global Marble Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Marble Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region 10.2. Global Marble Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

11. North America Marble Market Overview 12. Europe Marble Market Overview 13. Asia-Pacific Marble Market Overview 14. Latin America Marble Market Overview 15. Middle East & Africa Marble Market Overview 16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Global Marble Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019) 16.2. Competition Matrix 16.3. Company Profiles 17. Primary Research: Key Insights For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0vx6n

