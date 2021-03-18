|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:13 | 18.03.2021
Worldwide Membrane Industry to 2025 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Membrane Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the membrane market and it is poised to grow by $3.65 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The report on membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes, advantages of membrane technology in pharmaceutical and medical industries, and growing acceptance of wastewater management.
The membrane market analysis includes technology segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing acceptance of wastewater management as one of the prime reasons driving the membrane market growth during the next few years.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
General Electric Co.
Koch Industries Inc.
Merck KGaA
OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH
Sartorius AG
Siemens AG
SUEZ SA
Membrane market forecast
Membrane market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Water and wastewater treatment – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceutical and medical – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Chemical processing – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Technology
Reverse Osmosis – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Microfiltration – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ultrafiltration – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pervaporation – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
