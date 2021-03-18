14:13 | 18.03.2021

Worldwide Membrane Industry to 2025 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Membrane Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the membrane market and it is poised to grow by $3.65 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes, advantages of membrane technology in pharmaceutical and medical industries, and growing acceptance of wastewater management. The membrane market analysis includes technology segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing acceptance of wastewater management as one of the prime reasons driving the membrane market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corp. DuPont de Nemours Inc. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft General Electric Co. Koch Industries Inc. Merck KGaA OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH Sartorius AG Siemens AG SUEZ SA

The report on membrane market covers the following areas:

Membrane market sizing Membrane market forecast Membrane market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Water and wastewater treatment – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Pharmaceutical and medical – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Chemical processing – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology Reverse Osmosis – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Microfiltration – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Ultrafiltration – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Pervaporation – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape 8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

