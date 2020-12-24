ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Worldwide Nuclear Waste Management Industry to 2024 – Growing Energy Demand in Developing Countries is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Nuclear Waste Management Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the nuclear waste management market and it is poised to grow by 58.61 thousand tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report on nuclear waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low LCOE in nuclear power generation and growing energy demand in developing countries.

The nuclear waste management market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the government incentives supporting nuclear power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear waste management market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
AREVA Holding

Augean Plc

Bechtel Corp.

BHI Energy

Chase Environmental Group Inc.

Holtec International

North Wind Group

Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB

TUV NORD AG

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
The report on the nuclear waste management market covers the following areas:
Nuclear waste management market sizing

Nuclear waste management market forecast

Nuclear waste management market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Reactor type by Volume
Market segments

Comparison by Reactor type by volume

PWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

BWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Reactor type by volume
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u09sob
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201224005152/en/

