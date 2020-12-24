13:36 | 24.12.2020

Worldwide Nuclear Waste Management Industry to 2024 – Growing Energy Demand in Developing Countries is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Nuclear Waste Management Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the nuclear waste management market and it is poised to grow by 58.61 thousand tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on nuclear waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low LCOE in nuclear power generation and growing energy demand in developing countries. The nuclear waste management market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the government incentives supporting nuclear power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear waste management market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

AREVA Holding Augean Plc Bechtel Corp. BHI Energy Chase Environmental Group Inc. Holtec International North Wind Group Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB TUV NORD AG VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

The report on the nuclear waste management market covers the following areas:

Nuclear waste management market sizing Nuclear waste management market forecast Nuclear waste management market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Reactor type by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Reactor type by volume PWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions) BWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions) Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions) Market opportunity by Reactor type by volume

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u09sob

