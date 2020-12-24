|
13:36 | 24.12.2020
Worldwide Nuclear Waste Management Industry to 2024 – Growing Energy Demand in Developing Countries is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Nuclear Waste Management Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the nuclear waste management market and it is poised to grow by 58.61 thousand tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The report on nuclear waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low LCOE in nuclear power generation and growing energy demand in developing countries.
The nuclear waste management market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the government incentives supporting nuclear power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear waste management market growth during the next few years.
Augean Plc
Bechtel Corp.
BHI Energy
Chase Environmental Group Inc.
Holtec International
North Wind Group
Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB
TUV NORD AG
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Nuclear waste management market forecast
Nuclear waste management market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Reactor type by volume
PWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
BWR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Market opportunity by Reactor type by volume
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u09sob
