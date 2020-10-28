13:33 | 28.10.2020

Worldwide Rhenium Industry to 2025 – Aerospace to Dominate the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Rhenium Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The market for rhenium is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.1% globally during the forecast period. Rhenium is a chemical element with atomic number 75. With an estimated average concentration of 1 part per billion (ppb), rhenium is one of the rarest elements of the Earth’s crust. The growth in the production of aircraft and increasing demand from the power industry have been driving market growth.

Key Market Trends

American Elements Buss & Buss Spezialmetalle GmbH Colonial Metals Inc. H Cross Company Heraeus Holding Hoganas AB KGHM MOLYMET S.A. NEO Rhenium Alloys Inc. Umicore

Key Market Trends Aerospace to Dominate the Market

Aerospace stands to be the dominating segment as modern jet engines usually employ rhenium as an alloying element, which is critical to the performance of commercial, military, and even rocket engines used for space exploration. All engine manufacturers use rhenium, as it improves the creep resistance of superalloys, resulting in more durable components, and allows engines to reach higher temperatures required in jet flight. This function ensures greater fuel efficiency at elevated temperatures, which is an important contribution toward lowering fuel consumption in the aerospace industry Rhenium is an attractive coating material for missile propulsion and space systems (in nozzles for both solid and liquid rocket engines). These coatings can be used to enhance the heat resistance of carbon and graphite parts in low-oxygen environments while avoiding carbon contamination. Rhenium is an attractive coating material for missile propulsion and space systems (in nozzles for both solid and liquid rocket engines). These coatings can be used to enhance the heat resistance of carbon and graphite parts in low-oxygen environments while avoiding carbon contamination. All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the rhenium market during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America region stands to be the largest market for rhenium. Factors, such as increasing demand from the production of aircraft have been driving the rhenium requirements in North America. Lockheed Martin, which is the largest domestic manufacturer of fighter jets, announced its plan to triple its annual production, to more than 160 jets, by 2023. According to U.S. Geological Survey, during 2019, ores containing 8,400 kilograms of rhenium were mined at six operations (four in Arizona and one each in Montana and Utah) which is 2.18% more than the previous year. In 2020, the United States government proposed an airforce budget of USD 165.6 billion for 2020. It registered an increase of 6%, as compared to the airforce spending in 2019. In 2019, the United States had the largest defense budget, with a spending of USD 684.6 billion. Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for rhenium market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers 4.1.1 Growth in the Production of Aircraft 4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Power Industry 4.1.3 Mounting Prominence in Catalyst Applications 4.2 Restraints 4.2.1 Growing Usage of Substitutes 4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak 4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis 4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application 5.1.1 Superalloys 5.1.2 Catalysts 5.1.3 Other Applications 5.2 End-User Industry 5.2.1 Aerospace 5.2.2 Industrial Gas Turbines 5.2.3 Automotive 5.2.4 Healthcare 5.2.5 Other End-user Industries 5.3 Geography 5.3.1 Asia-Pacific 5.3.2 North America 5.3.3 Europe 5.3.4 South America 5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis** 6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand from Bio-medical Applications 7.2 Other Opportunities For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nozi6w

