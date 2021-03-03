12:23 | 03.03.2021

Worldwide School Furniture Industry to 2026 – Featuring Herman Miller, Knoll and Smith System Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Since students spend a large amount of time in schools, the selection of school furniture plays an important role in creating an effective and high performance learning environment. Unsuitable and uncomfortable desks and chairs used in classrooms can have adverse effects on the students’ as well as teachers’ wellness. Nowadays, institutions are upgrading their existing resources and procuring new furniture keeping in mind these factors. According to the publisher’s latest report, titled “School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global school furniture market reached a value of US$ 4.97 Billion in 2020. Growing demand for ergonomically designed furniture in order to prevent health and posture problems in children represents the key factor driving the market. Creating learning environments that keep students focussed and comfortable has become one of the primary goals of the educators, thereby positively influencing the global school furniture market. With the new age of comprehensive, interactive and dynamic teaching styles such as blended learning and flip classrooms, portable and adjustable furniture with easy reconfiguration has become a necessity. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the publisher expects the global school furniture market to grow moderately during 2021-2026. The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into desks and chairs, storage, lab equipment and others. Amongst these, desks and chairs represent the most popular product type. Based on the material, the market is segmented into wood based, metal based, plastic based and others. Region-wise, North America accounts for the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Other major regions include the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Steelcase, Knoll, Inc., and Smith System. This report provides a deep insight into the global school furniture market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the school furniture industry in any manner.

