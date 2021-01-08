13:02 | 08.01.2021

Worldwide SDHI Fungicide Industry to 2025 – by Type, Applications and Geography – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global SDHI Fungicide Market – Forecasts from 2020 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global SDHI Fungicide market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.95% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3,065.134 million in 2025 from US$2,167.362 million in 2019. Over the last few decades, major public and private institutions have worked in the development of various types of crop protection products and compounds, which contain a lot of desirable and useful properties like systematic, specificity, eradicant actions, curative and major activity at low use rates. Succinate Dehydrogenase Inhibitor (SDHI) Fungicides plays an imperative role in the protection of plants from various types of diseases and fungus infections such as phytopathogenic fungi. It is gradually making a significant presence in the global market. There is a need to ensure food production and nutritional needs of an affluent and aspiring population. Institutes and Researchers published various studies and stated that fungicide resistance is a major factor in eliminating and limiting the lifetime and efficacy of major and useful fungicides, it also helps in the analysis and understanding of a particular and specific class of chemicals. There are developments of novel SDHI fungicides, which contains different cross-resistance pattern to previous existing SDHI fungicides. Pathogens are a major concern and problem for crop productivity. The current trends in pathogens and resistance of a specific population are changing, as severity and disease pattern and product consumption shifts from year to year. There is a need to monitor and analyze the resistance to pathogens in a specific cop at a regional and a suitable place. Gray Mold Decay is a major concern in the European Countries, especially Spain. It is a major cause of post and pre-harvest decay and rotting of grapes that severely affect other unrelated crops and components. This is a major global problem, with European countries registering a major impact. There are various solutions available to control and minimize the problem. SDHI Fungicide is gradually becoming a significant solution to control this severe disease and pathogen. The fungicide is applied in the post-harvest situation and is becoming effective in controlling this problem. This method has been approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and they have fixed a certain number of regulations and conditions regarding the usage. This will generate a major positive impact on the overall SDHI Fungicide Market during the forecast period.

Adama Ltd. FMC Corporation Corteva Agriscience Bayer Cropscience AG UPL BASF SE Syngeta AG

