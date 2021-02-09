|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:41 | 09.02.2021
Worldwide Sensing Devices Industry to 2025 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the sensing devices market for farms and it is poised to grow by $576.42 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.
The report on sensing devices market for farms provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in smart farming practices, farmer focus on improving soil health and need to use certified sensing devices in farms and meet food safety norms.
The sensing devices market for farms market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the availability of funding for vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the sensing devices market for farms growth during the next few years. Also, technology advances and rising inclination toward climate smart solutions in farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Campbell Scientific Inc.
E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.
Irrometer Co. Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.
The Toro Co.
Trimble Inc.
Yara International ASA
Yuktix Technologies
Sensing devices market for farms forecast
Sensing devices market for farms industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Soil management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Climate management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go2x4g
