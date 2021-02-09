18:41 | 09.02.2021

Worldwide Sensing Devices Industry to 2025 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the sensing devices market for farms and it is poised to grow by $576.42 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report on sensing devices market for farms provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in smart farming practices, farmer focus on improving soil health and need to use certified sensing devices in farms and meet food safety norms. The sensing devices market for farms market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the availability of funding for vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the sensing devices market for farms growth during the next few years. Also, technology advances and rising inclination toward climate smart solutions in farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Agri-TechE Campbell Scientific Inc. E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc. Irrometer Co. Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. The Toro Co. Trimble Inc. Yara International ASA Yuktix Technologies

The report on sensing devices market for farms covers the following areas:

Sensing devices market for farms sizing Sensing devices market for farms forecast Sensing devices market for farms industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Soil management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Water management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Climate management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Product COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment

6. Customer landscape 7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Agri-TechE Campbell Scientific Inc. E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc. Irrometer Co. Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. The Toro Co. Trimble Inc. Yara International ASA Yuktix Technologies

10. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go2x4g

