18:41 | 09.02.2021
Worldwide Sensing Devices Industry to 2025 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the sensing devices market for farms and it is poised to grow by $576.42 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The report on sensing devices market for farms provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in smart farming practices, farmer focus on improving soil health and need to use certified sensing devices in farms and meet food safety norms.

The sensing devices market for farms market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the availability of funding for vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the sensing devices market for farms growth during the next few years. Also, technology advances and rising inclination toward climate smart solutions in farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Companies Mentioned
Agri-TechE

Campbell Scientific Inc.

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

Irrometer Co. Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

The Toro Co.

Trimble Inc.

Yara International ASA

Yuktix Technologies
The report on sensing devices market for farms covers the following areas:
Sensing devices market for farms sizing

Sensing devices market for farms forecast

Sensing devices market for farms industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product

Soil management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Climate management sensing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
6. Customer landscape 7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
10. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go2x4g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006015/en/

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
