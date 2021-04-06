|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:12 | 06.04.2021
Worldwide Solar Highway Industry to 2026 – Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements and Collaborations – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Solar Highway Market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global solar highway market is projected to witness a double-digit compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. According to a recent study in 2016, 80% of the Earth’s surface is without roads.
It is estimated that from 2010 – 2050 the roads will increase globally by more than 60%. Although roads aid in connectivity they also cause a lot of damage to the natural habitat. This innovation of Solar Highways has a positive impact on the environment.
These specially designed roadways are made of material that contains photovoltaic cells that captures solar energy. The solar panels used are strong enough to bear the weight of cars and even semi-trucks. The main goal of these solar highways is to generate clean and renewable energy. The solar panels laid on the roads convert solar energy into electricity.
Colas
The Ray
Shandong Pavenergy
TNO
Platio
Solmove
Solar Earth Technologies
Solar Highways is one of the latest technologies using solar energy to convert it to electric power. Some major companies like Solar Roadways, Colas, and several others have developed photovoltaic panels that can generate 410-kilowatt hours per day. In December 2020, an Idaho based company; Solar Roadways has announced to raise $1.07 Million through equity crowdfunding. The company has made hexagon road tiles, which contains solar cells, led lights, wireless communication capability as well as a heating element. The invention was so awe-inspiring that the company has received three phases of funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Major countries like France, China, Netherland have already started the race towards protecting the environment by investing into R&D for these solar highways. Recently in July 2020, AIT and German partners have announced solar road canopy project that would produce green electricity as well as help in maintaining the roads when it comes to removing of snow and cleaning them.
In Netherland another pilot solar bike lane has been made in 2020, in order to check the feasibility of the solar roads. The solar industry is estimated to grow in the coming years and with the reduction in the cost of solar photovoltaic components the demand for solar highways will also increase.
Solar panels work at their best potential when they are pointed towards the sun but with the solar panels on the road which are lying flat, get limited sun light. Panels on the road are also subject to adverse weather conditions, repairs of these panels are costly. Some manufacturers use tempered glass as one of the components and if it gets a crack the entire panel becomes ineffective.
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Monocrystalline
5.3. Polycrystalline
5.4. Perovskite/silicon tandem
6.2. Parking Lots
6.3. Patio
6.4. Sidewalk
6.5. Others
7.2. Americas
7.3. Europe Middle East and Africa
7.4. Asia Pacific
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
