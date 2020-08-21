16:29 | 21.08.2020

Worldwide Tissue Paper Industry to 2025 – Featuring Kimberly Clark, Sofidel Group & Clearwater Paper Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Tissue Paper Market by Product (Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel and Others), by Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail), by Application (Residential and Commercial), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Tissue Paper Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to the flourishing tourism and hospitality industry where paper towels and napkins are widely used. Moreover, growing awareness among consumers towards health & hygiene is contributing to the demand for tissue papers. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also led to the increasing demand for tissue papers around the world. The development of organic tissue papers and rising per capita disposable income is anticipated to drive the growth of the Global Tissue Paper Market by 2025. Tissue papers are mainly used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. They are convenient to use and are increasingly being used in both the commercial and residential sector. The Global Tissue Paper Market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towel and others. The toilet paper segment held the largest market share and is anticipated to dominate the global market by 2025 owing to the increasing western style toilet culture and growing sense of toilet hygiene among consumers. However, facial tissue is gaining preference, especially in urban setup with growing awareness towards skin care and hygiene. Based on application, the Global Tissue Paper Market is segmented into the residential and commercial sector. The commercial sector dominated the global market in 2019 with growth in hospitality industry. Tissue papers find wide application in commercial setups like offices, hospitals and other institutions. However, the tissue paper market is also witnessing increasing demand from the residential sector, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Companies Mentioned

The Procter & Gamble Company Johnson & Johnson Kimberly Clark SCA Sofidel Group Clearwater paper Corp Hengan International Group company Limited Unicharm Corporation Kruger Products MPI Papermills

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Tissue Paper Market from 2015 to 2018. To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Tissue Paper Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025. To classify and forecast the Global Tissue Paper Market based on product, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution. To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Tissue Paper Market. To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tissue Paper Market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tissue Paper Market. To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Tissue Paper Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Tissue Paper Market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tissue Paper Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Global Tissue Paper Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value & Volume 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Product (Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel and Others) 5.2.2. By Application (Residential and Commercial) 5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail) 5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA) 5.2.5. By Company (2019) 5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Asia-Pacific Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.3. Pricing Analysis 6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7. Europe Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.3. Pricing Analysis 7.4. Europe: Country Analysis

8. North America Tissue Paper Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.3. Pricing Analysis 8.4. North America: Country Analysis

9. South America Tissue Paper Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.2. Market Share & Forecast 9.3. Pricing Analysis 9.4. South America: Country Analysis

10. Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.2. Market Share & Forecast 10.3. Pricing Analysis 10.4. MEA: Country Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers 11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14. Strategic Recommendations 15. About the Author & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0u22s

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005347/en/