13:42 | 06.08.2020

Worldwide Underground Utility Mapping Market to 2025 – North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Underground Utility Mapping Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The underground utility mapping market is projected to grow at 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Underground utility mapping is used to determine the utility location such as pipework or electric wires buried underground. The underground utility mapping is a crucial part of the civil engineering process, which saving time and money on costly reparative work caused by striking utilities. With the help of an accurate utility map, the project planners can accurately plan costs for work to be done. However, the accuracy of records and mapping are some of the problems for surveyors as mapping the location of hidden utility objects is a task inherently laced with difficulty.

Key Market Trends Ground Penetrating Radar Solution is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is the method of choice for utility mapping, which emits directional electromagnetic waves in the MHz and GHz range. GPR uses the electromagnetic signal to return to identify where underground utility infrastructure is located. The GPR technology is significantly accurate, and it can locate metallic and non-metallic utilities. Utility surveyors tend to prefer using ground-penetrating radar to conduct utility mapping surveys as it offers rapid data acquisition, less operation cost, and high-resolution imagery. The growth of the GPR segment of the market is attributed to new technology-based innovations by prominent players in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Hexagon AB introduced the Leica DSX, a portable ground-penetrating radar solution for underground utility detection. The newly developed product is designed to simplify the data capturing process and automate data processing. For detecting underground utilities, drone manufacturers are developing GPR-enabled drones, which will further create opportunities for the segment in the coming years. For instance, in March 2020, Terra Drone has completed a pilot project with the newly developed drone equipped with a ground-penetrating radar system. GPR-equipped drones can be used at different altitudes and speeds to locate underground utilities at a particular location.

North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

The primary driving forces for the growth of the North America regional segment are the rising urbanization and significant presence of technology providers. These players are investing in research & development activities to offer innovative solutions to stay in the competitive market landscape. According to the record of the National Underground Asset Registry Advisory Group, the uncertainty to locate underground utilities costs the US economy on an average USD 50 billion annually, with more than 1,500 injuries, and near to 400 deaths over the past 20 years. This uncertainty is a major cause of highway construction delays owing to missing or inaccurate information about the mapping of underground utilities. These uncertainties of mapping utilities are bolstering the growth of cutting-edge technology-based solutions in the region. In the region, significant initiatives are taken to develop ways to share data about the underground utilities that are captured during construction. For example, the City of Chicago has launched a pilot program to deploy a platform for collecting data and sharing a 3D map of the underground. The region’s players are also focusing on inorganic growth strategies to capture a significant share in the market, which further boosts the growth of this regional segment. For instance, in August 2019, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems had acquired Master Locators, a significant provider of private utility locating, vacuum excavation, concrete scanning, and SUE.

